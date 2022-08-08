Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz

Loopy Godinez punches Silvana Juarez of Argentina in their women's strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Hill, who resides in San Diego, enters on a three-fight skid and having dropped five of her last six. Now, three of those were close, split decision losses, and all of them came against ranked competition, but after getting close to cracking the Top 5 not too long ago, “Overkill” could really use a victory to right the ship this weekend.

Godinez followed up her impressive rookie campaign with her most dominant effort to date in May when she ran through powerful Brazilian Ariane Carnelossi at UFC 274. Now 8-2 for her career, the 28-year-old has quickly established herself as arguably the top emerging force in the strawweight division, and can take a big step forward with a third-straight victory on Saturday.

Martin Buday vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Martin Buday and Lukasz Brzeski meet on Saturday in a clash of European heavyweights that graduated to the UFC through last season of Dana White’s Contender Series.

After securing a contract with a first-round stoppage win over Lorenzo Hood, Buday earned a victory in his promotional debut in April, defeating Chris Barnett by technical decision, running his winning streak to nine in the process. A massive human being, the 30-year-old Slovakian is an intriguing addition to the heavyweight ranks and can add to that intrigue by extending his winning streak to double digits by dispatching Brzeski in San Diego.

Brzeski’s road to the Octagon hasn’t been nearly as straightforward, as the Polish heavyweight’s DWCS win was overturned when he tested positive for a banned substance following the bout. He retained his contract and makes his debut this weekend, entering on a seven-fight unbeaten streak and looking to quickly put last fall’s troubles behind him.

These two are familiar with one another, having been rumored to fight on the European circuit prior to their UFC arrivals. This feels like a “there can only be one” kind of pairing designed to determine the top emerging European heavyweight, and finding out which man goes forward with that mantle should be all kinds of entertaining.

Gabriel Benitez vs. Charlie Ontiveros

Veteran Gabriel Benitez once again returns to lightweight on Saturday, looking to halt a two-fight slide when he takes on Charlie Ontiveros on the prelims.

“Moggly” made a two-fight return to the 155-pound ranks in 2020, dropping a competitive decision to Omar Morales before stopping Justin Jaynes in the first round, but his return to featherweight produced consecutive stoppage losses to Billy Quarantillo and David Onama in a fight where he missed weight. Now, the 34-year-old Mexican stalwart moves back up, looking to secure a second straight lightweight win and avoid slipping to 1-5 in his last six fights.

Ontiveros debuted at welterweight against Kevin Holland during his impressive 2020 run, suffering a neck injury while being slammed to the canvas early in the fight on Halloween. He returned nearly a year later, moving down to lightweight, but again landing on the wrong side of a finish in a back-and-forth battle with Steve Garcia.

Each of these men could really use a win and combining that with their respective approaches feels like a combustible situation to enjoy on Saturday night.

Ode’ Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam

Ode’ Osbourne and Tyson Nam face off in this flyweight engagement early in the fight card that has “explosive” written all over it.