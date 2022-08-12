UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz Results

Announcements
Results
Results As They Happen, Winner Interviews And More From UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz, Live From The Pechanga Arena In San Diego, California
It was a night to remember in the UFC's return to San Diego, with Marlon Vera making a case for a shot at the bantamweight title after knocking out hometown hero Dominick Cruz in the fourth round. It was an impressive effort from Cruz before the end, but Vera never stopped pressing until he got the W. In the co-main event, it was a Fight of the Year contender, as Nate Landwehr outlasted David Onama via majority decision. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz Main Card
Main Event: Marlon Vera defeats Dominick Cruz via KO at 2:17 of the fourth round
For a while, former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz looked to be sailing to one of the most impressive victories of his career in his hometown of San Diego. Marlon Vera had other ideas, and he closed the show on the future UFC Hall of Famer, stopping Cruz in the fourth round of their UFC Fight Night main event.
Cruz attacked with a combination to open the fight, and moments later came another one, catching Vera off guard. A quick takedown followed in the second minute but Vera shot right back up. A left to the jaw by Vera dropped Cruz and evened the score, but Cruz was up and back to work a second later. And work Cruz did, as his flurries piled up the points, and so did a takedown in the closing minute. Vera nearly locked in a submission late, but Cruz escaped and was in control at the horn.
Marlon Vera Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz
/
Cruz continued to mix his attacks up nicely in the second, as Vera was more patient in his attack, knowing that he had the power advantage. But Cruz wasn’t sticking around to get hit, though, and he largely avoided trouble thanks to his in and out movement.
Ninety seconds into the third round, a right hand by Vera stunned and dropped Cruz, but the hometown hero rose immediately and flurried at his foe, getting right back to what he was doing before the knockdown. Vera was more aggressive, though, perhaps knowing that there was work to be done to get back in the fight on the scorecards.
Marlon Vera Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz
/
A minute into the fourth, there was another flash knockdown for Vera, this time with a straight left. Again, Cruz got up, apparently unhurt, and while he was still moving, he was slowing down as Vera closed in, and with a single left kick to the head, “Chito” closed the show, with Cruz dropping to the mat, his nose broken. Referee Herb Dean then moved in, with the official time of the finish 2:17 of the fourth round.
With the win, the No.5-ranked Vera moves to 20-7-1. The No.8-ranked Cruz falls to 24-4. | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Nate Landwehr defeats David Onama via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)
The 2022 Fight of the Year race has a new leader in August, as featherweights Nate Landwehr and David Onama went to war in a wild three-rounder that Landwehr emerged victorious from via majority decision.
Scores were 28-28, 29-27, 29-27 for Landwehr, now 16-4. Onama falls to 10-2.
Nate Landwehr Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz
/
Onama’s punches were coming fast, straight and accurate from the start, and midway through the round, he dropped Landwehr briefly with a right hand. Landwehr was sent down a second time moments later, and it looked like the fight was over, but he weathered the incoming storm and actually got into Onama’s guard on the mat, where he landed some ground strikes before the two rose. Onama went on the attack, and Landwehr was bloodied, but unbowed, as he made it out of the round.
Landwehr landed several hard shots on David Onama as the second round commenced, forcing a clinch. It was Landwehr who got the takedown, though, and as Onama rose, he ate more hard shots before a submission attempt from “Nate the Train.” Onama was clearly tired, and while he tried to fire back, it was Landwehr now in total control, and when submission attempts didn’t work, he went back to his ground strikes adding to the trouble his foe was in.
Both fighters got in some shots early in the third, but Landwehr surged ahead again, even walking away from a downed Onama to play to the crowd. With three minutes left, Onama found the gas in the tank to rock Landwehr, but the Tennessee native fired back, and then Onama called his foe in to fight, causing the crowd to erupt again. A head kick from Landwehr prompted Onama to flex, but it was Landwehr who put the fight on the mat in the final minute. Again, he rose and played to the crowd, and this time Onama jumped and warned his foe before going on the attack and dropping Landwehr in the closing seconds. | Official Scorecards
Yazmin Jauregui defeats Iasmin Lucindo via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Two of the youngest fighters on the UFC roster put on a show in their Octagon debuts, as 23-year-old Yazmin Jauregui scored a unanimous decision win over 20-year-old Iasmin Lucindo in a high-impact strawweight three-rounder.
Scores were 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28 for Jauregui, now 9-0. Lucindo falls to 13-5.
Yazmin Jauregui Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz
/
The fighters began exchanging seconds into the fight, neither refusing to back down. And when Mexico’s Jauregui would rock Lucindo, the Brazilian roared right back with furious combinations. Eventually, the fight settled into a more measured pace, but when it was time to throw, these ladies threw, keeping the crowd engaged throughout.
In the second minute of round two, Lucindo got stung briefly, prompting a clinch as she cleared her head. When they separated, Jauregui had success at range, but Lucindo was never more than a wild flurry away.
The two continued to go back and forth in the third round, Lucindo holding an edge in work rate, with Jauregui not far behind as they battled to the final horn. | Official Scorecards
Azamat Murzakanov defeats Devin Clark via TKO (strikes) at 1:18 of the third round
Light heavyweight prospect Azamat Murzakanov kept his unbeaten record intact with a third round finish of Devin Clark.
Clark (13-7) was busier than Murzakanov (12-0) throughout the first round, but the Russian was landing hard left hands at a steady clip. A head kick by Clark got Murzakanov’s attention, though, forcing a clinch that he held until the end of the frame
Azamat Murzakanov Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz
/
That Murzakanov left hand rattled Clark early in the second round, and he kept throwing it to the head and body. Midway through, the left dropped Clark for the first time, and Murzakanov went in for the finish. Clark weathered the storm and got back to his feet, but it was a big round for his opponent.
Dropped in the opening minute of the third round by a body punch, Clark was in trouble again, and this time, Murzakanov closed the show, with the follow-up barrage leading referee Frank Trigg to stop the bout at 1:18 of round three. | Official Scorecards
Priscila Cachoeira defeats Ariane Lipski via TKO (strikes) at 1:05 of the first round
The bantamweight bout between Priscila Cachoeira and Ariane Lipski promised fireworks, and it delivered, with Cachoeira stopping her opponent 65 seconds into the fight.
Priscila Cachoeira Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz
/
It only took a brief feeling out process for the fists to start flying, and most of the damage was coming from Cachoeira’s side. And while Lipski threw back, willing to slug, she was outgunned on this night by the “Zombie Girl,” whose barrage of strikes prompted referee Herb Dean to call a stop to the action at 1:05 of the opening round.
Cachoeira moves to 12-4 with the win. Lipski falls to 14-8. | Official Scorecards
Gerald Meerschaert defeats Bruno Silva via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:39 of the third round
In the main card opener, Gerald Meerschaert was impressive throughout against Bruno Silva before finishing the middleweight bout via submission in the third round.
Gerald Meerschaert Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz
/
Meerschaert (35-15) had a good first round, dodging any serious incoming fire from the hard-hitting Brazilian and then finishing off the round with a takedown with under two minutes left, some ground control and, finally, a series of hard strikes from the top position.
Silva (22-8) clipped Meerschaert early in the second, and again, the defense of “GM3” was solid as he got his footing back and then fired off a hard body kick. A flush head kick followed with 1:15 left, drawing a shake of the head from Silva, who was clearly frustrated with the way the fight was going for him.
Gerald Meerschaert Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz
/
Silva got more aggressive to start the third, but with 3:35 left, a left hand landed flush and dropped the Brazilian. Meerschaert went in for the finish, and the subsequent guillotine choke forced a tap out at 1:39 of the final round. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz Prelims
Angela Hill defeats Loopy Godinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Fighting in her adopted hometown of San Diego, Angela Hill came up big with a close, but unanimous, decision victory over Loopy Godinez in a bout held at a catchweight of 120 pounds.
Scores were 29-28 across the board for the No.13-ranked Hill, now 14-12. Godinez falls to 8-3.
Angela Hill Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz
/
Godinez rocked Hill with a couple right hands in the opening minute, and she kept firing them, but “Overkill” recovered quickly and fired back in an attempt to take the lead. And as the round progressed, she did just that with a steady rate of strikes, including a flying knee late in the frame.
Godinez opened the second with a takedown, but Hill defended perfectly and got back to her feet almost immediately, resuming her standup attack on the bloodied Godinez, who was even taken down by the striking specialist in the closing seconds of the stanza.
Angela Hill Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz
/
The third was tough to call, with both fighters continuing to press and score, with Hill holding a slight edge in output that earned her the round and the fight. | Official Scorecards
Martin Buday defeats Lukasz Brzeski via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
In heavyweight action, Martin Buday won a hard-fought split decision over Lukasz Brzeski.
Scores were 29-28, 29-28, 28-29 for Buday, now 11-1. Brzeski falls to 8-2-1, 1 NC.
The difference in heavyweight power was evident immediately as the two threw bombs at each other. Though Buday had his moments, Brzeski held the edge in the opening frame as he landed the cleaner blows.
"It was a long time since I had a fight like this, so I enjoyed it… I like the challenges.”@MartinBudayUFC made it :keycap_ten: in a row after a hard-fought split decision victory at #UFCSanDiego.— UFC News (@UFCNews) August 13, 2022
Results As They Happen :arrow_right: https://t.co/jUkFf9umLk
There was more of the same in the second and third rounds, with Buday staying competitive and getting in his shots, but not as busy as Brzeski, whose work rate kept him a step ahead. But two of the judges believed it was the Slovakia native whose work was superior, and it was their tallies that counted. | Official Scorecards
Nina Nunes defeats Cynthia Calvillo via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)
Nina Nunes went out on top in her mixed martial arts career, retiring after a split decision victory over Cynthia Calvillo in flyweight action.
Scores were 30-27, 29-28, and 28-29 for Nunes, who leaves the sport with an 11-7 record. The No.12-ranked Calvillo falls to 9-5-1.
Nina Nunes Discusses Retirement | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz
/
The first round was largely tactical, with both fighters firing off kicks to the leg. Nunes appeared to have the edge, but a quick takedown when Calvillo caught a kick and put Nunes on the deck kept things close in the first five minutes.
Calvillo got a more substantial takedown midway through the second stanza, and while the Californian had control there for a spell, Nunes fought hard to get back to her feet and she did so with under a minute left.
Nina Nunes Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz
/
The third was close, but Nunes was throwing the harder strikes, and landing enough of them to secure the victory. | Official Scorecards
Gabriel Benitez defeats Charlie Ontiveros via TKO (strikes) at 3:35 of the first round
Mexican lightweight veteran Gabriel Benitez weathered an early storm before roaring back and halting Charlie Ontiveros in the first round.
Gabriel Benitez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz
/
Ontiveros (11-9) took no time to get acclimated to the fight, as he brought the fight to Benitez (23-11) with a series of punches and kicks, including a pair of axe kicks. Benitez absorbed the shots well, but it wasn’t until midway through the round that he was able to slow things down with a clinch. A low knee by Benitez brought a momentary halt to the action, and when the fight resumes, Benitez went to work, rocking the now bloodied Ontiveros before throwing him to the mat and finishing him with a furious ground-and-pound assault. The time of referee Mike Beltran’s stoppage was 3:35 of round one. | Official Scorecards
Tyson Nam defeats Ode’ Osbourne via KO at 2:59 of the first round
Tyson Nam's first fight back after a 19-month layoff was a spectacular one, as he knocked out Ode’ Osbourne in the first round of their flyweight bout.
Tyson Nam Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz
/
Osbourne got off to a fast start, but Nam waited patiently for his time to strike, and a perfect right hand dropped Osbourne hard. Another right when Osbourne hit the deck ended matters, with referee Jason Herzog stepping in at 2:59 of the opening frame.
Nam moves to 21-12-1 with the win. Osbourne falls to 11-5, 1 NC. | Official Scorecards
Josh Quinlan defeats Jason Witt via KO at 2:09 of the first round
The wait was worth it for Josh Quinlan, who made his UFC debut a week later than originally scheduled, but with a memorable first-round knockout of Jason Witt.
Josh Quinlan Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz
/
Ninety seconds into the fight, Witt put the fight on the mat, but Quinlan rose quickly and got separation. Seconds later, a single left hand put Witt down and out, with no follow-up shot needed by the Hawaiian. The official time of the finish was 2:09 of round one.
Quinlan moves to 6-0, 1 NC with the win. Witt falls to 19-9. The bout was held at a catchweight of 180 pounds. | Official Scorecards
Youssef Zalal and Da’Mon Blackshear (29-28) fight to a majority draw (28-28, 28-28)
A late surge kept Youssef Zalal from the loss column in his UFC bantamweight debut, as he fought to a three-round draw with Octagon debutant Da’Mon Blackshear.
Scores were 29-28 Blackshear, 28-28, 28-28.
Blackshear (12-4-1) opened with a series of leg kicks, but it was Zalal (10-5-1) scoring the takedown a minute in. The newcomer looked for a submission from his back, Zalal defending well while staying busy enough to avoid a restart. But with a minute to go, Da'Mon Blackshear reversed position and took Zalal’s back until the horn.
Round two started with a Blackshear takedown and he nearly put Zalal in trouble on the mat, but “The Moroccan Devil” got the back and looked for a choke, with it now being Blackshear’s turn to escape and reverse, continuing the back-and-forth grappling action that saw “The Monster” nearly end the fight with a rear naked choke in the closing seconds.
With Blackshear tiring, Zalal stepped on the gas with his strikes, almost ending matters with a furious late ground-and-pound attack, and though he didn’t get the finish, he did salvage a draw. | Official Scorecards
