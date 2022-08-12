UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz Results

Main Event: Marlon Vera defeats Dominick Cruz via KO at 2:17 of the fourth round

For a while, former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz looked to be sailing to one of the most impressive victories of his career in his hometown of San Diego. Marlon Vera had other ideas, and he closed the show on the future UFC Hall of Famer, stopping Cruz in the fourth round of their UFC Fight Night main event.

Cruz attacked with a combination to open the fight, and moments later came another one, catching Vera off guard. A quick takedown followed in the second minute but Vera shot right back up. A left to the jaw by Vera dropped Cruz and evened the score, but Cruz was up and back to work a second later. And work Cruz did, as his flurries piled up the points, and so did a takedown in the closing minute. Vera nearly locked in a submission late, but Cruz escaped and was in control at the horn.