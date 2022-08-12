Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz

UFC returned to San Diego for the first time since 2015 with a pivotal battle between top bantamweight contenders that saw No. 5 ranked Marlon Vera take on former champion and No. 8 ranked Dominick Cruz in the main event. After a back-and-forth three rounds, the power difference was on display as Vera's strikes received noticeable reactions from the "The Dominator". In the fourth round, "Chito" landed a devastating head kick that earned him the KO victory over the former champion. | Results, Highlights & More

Who Won Bonuses At UFC San Diego?