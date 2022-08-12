Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz

Announcements
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz, Live From The Pechanga Arena In San Diego, California
UFC returned to San Diego for the first time since 2015 with a pivotal battle between top bantamweight contenders that saw No. 5 ranked Marlon Vera take on former champion and No. 8 ranked Dominick Cruz in the main event. After a back-and-forth three rounds, the power difference was on display as Vera's strikes received noticeable reactions from the "The Dominator". In the fourth round, "Chito" landed a devastating head kick that earned him the KO victory over the former champion. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz Scorecards
Youssef Zalal vs Da'Mon Blackshear
Official Result - Youssef Zalal and Da'Mon Blackshear (29-28) fight to a majority draw (28-28, 28-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Jason Witt vs Josh Quinlan
Official Result - Josh Quinlan defeats Jason Witt via KO at 2:09 of the first round | Results, Highlights & More
Ode' Osbourne vs Tyson Nam
Official Result - Tyson Nam defeats Ode' Osbourne via KO at 2:59 of the first round | Results, Highlights & More
Gabriel Benitez vs Charlie Ontiveros
Official Scorecard - Gabriel Benitez defeats Charlie Ontiveros via TKO (strikes) at 3:35 of the first round | Results, Highlights & More
Cynthia Calvillo vs Nina Nunes
Official Result - Nina Nunes defeats Cynthia Calvillo via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) | Results, Highlights & More
Martin Buday vs Lukasz Brzeski
Official Result - Martin Buday defeats Lukasz Brzeski via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) | Results, Highlights & More
Angela Hill vs Loopy Godinez
Official Result - Angela Hill defeats Loopy Godinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Bruno Silva vs Gerald Meerschaert
Official Result - Gerald Meerschaert defeats Bruno Silva via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:39 of the third round | Results, Highlights & More
Priscila Cachoeira vs Ariane Lipski
Official Result - Priscila Cachoeira defeats Ariane Lipski via TKO (strikes) at 1:05 of the first round | Results, Highlights & More
Devin Clark vs Azamat Murzakanov
Official Result - Azamat Murzakanov defeats Devin Clark via TKO (strikes) at 1:18 of the third round | Results, Highlights & More
Yazmin Jauregui vs Iasmin Lucindo
Official Result - Yazmin Jauregui defeats Iasmin Lucindo via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Nate Landwehr vs David Onama
Official Result - Nate Landwehr defeats David Onama via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz
Official Result - Marlon Vera defeats Dominick Cruz via KO at 2:17 of the fourth round | Results, Highlights & More
