UFC Octagon Announcer Bruce Buffer introduces the main event during the UFC Fight Night event at Nationwide Arena on March 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz, Live From The Pechanga Arena In San Diego, California
Aug. 13, 2022

UFC returned to San Diego for the first time since 2015 with a pivotal battle between top bantamweight contenders that saw No. 5 ranked Marlon Vera take on former champion and No. 8 ranked Dominick Cruz in the main event. After a back-and-forth three rounds, the power difference was on display as Vera's strikes received noticeable reactions from the "The Dominator". In the fourth round, "Chito" landed a devastating head kick that earned him the KO victory over the former champion. | Results, Highlights & More

Who Won Bonuses At UFC San Diego?

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz Scorecards

Youssef Zalal vs Da'Mon Blackshear 

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz - Scorecards - Zalal vs. Blackshear

Official Result - Youssef Zalal and Da'Mon Blackshear (29-28) fight to a majority draw (28-28, 28-28) | Results, Highlights & More

 

Jason Witt vs Josh Quinlan 

Official Result - Josh Quinlan def. Jason Witt via KO at 2:09 of the first round

Official Result - Josh Quinlan defeats Jason Witt via KO at 2:09 of the first round | Results, Highlights & More

 

Ode' Osbourne vs Tyson Nam 

Official Result - Tyson Nam defeats Ode’ Osbourne via KO at 2:59 of the first round

Official Result - Tyson Nam defeats Ode' Osbourne via KO at 2:59 of the first round | Results, Highlights & More

 

Gabriel Benitez vs Charlie Ontiveros 

Gabriel Benitez defeats Charlie Ontiveros via TKO (strikes) at 3:35 of the first round

Official Scorecard - Gabriel Benitez defeats Charlie Ontiveros via TKO (strikes) at 3:35 of the first round | Results, Highlights & More

 

Cynthia Calvillo vs Nina Nunes

Official Result - Nina Nunes defeats Cynthia Calvillo via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Official Result - Nina Nunes defeats Cynthia Calvillo via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) | Results, Highlights & More

 

Martin Buday vs Lukasz Brzeski 

Official Result - Martin Buday defeats Lukasz Brzeski via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Official Result - Martin Buday defeats Lukasz Brzeski via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) | Results, Highlights & More

 

Angela Hill vs Loopy Godinez 

Official Result - Angela Hill defeats Loopy Godinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Official Result - Angela Hill defeats Loopy Godinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More

 

Bruno Silva vs Gerald Meerschaert 

Official Result - Gerald Meerschaert defeats Bruno Silva via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:39 of the third round

Official Result - Gerald Meerschaert defeats Bruno Silva via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:39 of the third round | Results, Highlights & More

 

Priscila Cachoeira vs Ariane Lipski 

Official Result - Priscila Cachoeira defeats Ariane Lipski via TKO (strikes) at 1:05 of the first round

Official Result - Priscila Cachoeira defeats Ariane Lipski via TKO (strikes) at 1:05 of the first round | Results, Highlights & More

 

Devin Clark vs Azamat Murzakanov 

Official Result - Azamat Murzakanov defeats Devin Clark via TKO (strikes) at 1:18 of the third round

Official Result - Azamat Murzakanov defeats Devin Clark via TKO (strikes) at 1:18 of the third round | Results, Highlights & More

 

Yazmin Jauregui vs Iasmin Lucindo 

Official Result - Yazmin Jauregui defeats Iasmin Lucindo via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Official Result - Yazmin Jauregui defeats Iasmin Lucindo via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More

 

Co-Main Event: Nate Landwehr vs David Onama 

Official Result - Nate Landwehr defeats David Onama via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Official Result - Nate Landwehr defeats David Onama via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27) | Results, Highlights & More

 

Main Event: Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz 

Official Result - Marlon Vera defeats Dominick Cruz via KO at 2:17 of the fourth round | Results, Highlights & More

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz, Live From Pechanga Arena In San Diego, California Prelims Begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

: