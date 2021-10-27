Logan Speyer Returns For Huge Test

Sandwiched in between Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman, Logan Speyer threw a leg kick that snapped his leg, and while the road to recovery is easy for nobody, it’s a little rockier in the regional circuit.

Speyer impressed in his MMA debut, finishing his fight in less than two minutes and redefining “high volume” by throwing 87 strikes in just over 100 seconds.

How To Watch UFC 267 In Your Country

Heading into his second fight, Speyer was chock-full of confidence and aggression. Unfortunately, the combination seemed to have gotten the better of him when he snapped his leg.

“I didn’t set the kick up really good,” Speyer said. “I kind of threw what they call a ‘dry kick,’ without throwing my hands first. He pretty much saw it coming. He went to pick the leg, not so much checking the kick, but he saw the kick coming. He was a wrestler and he went to grab the leg kick, and when he was doing it, all of his weight was posted on that front leg, so it basically acted as a check and I kicked the side of the knee.”

Adrenaline took care of the immediate pain but Speyer lost functionality in his leg and ended up on the ground. After kicking his opponent off he went to stand and that’s when he realized the situation he was in.

“When I stood back up I felt it,” Speyer said. “I felt something and I looked down and I saw it bulging. The skin bulging out and then I threw myself back down and waved him off like, ‘I’m done.’ I knew it was broke.”

When you’re one of the most dominant fighters in the history of combat sports like Anderson Silva was, the most likable fighter in UFC history like Chris Weidman is, or have one of the most raucous fanbases in any sport like Conor McGregor, the sports world rallies around you.

An Instagram post showing your progress can result in impressions high enough to rejuvenate anybody’s will to bounce back.