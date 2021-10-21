Essential Leech | The Best Of Li Jingliang

On October 30 in Abu Dhabi, Li Jingliang will make his second appearance of 2021 as part of the stellar UFC 267 main card where he’ll meet the surging Khamzat Chimaev.

The undefeated Chimaev has been making waves in the welterweight division through three UFC appearances, finishing all three in less than five combined minutes of Octagon time. And despite more than a year passing since his last bout, he was a -440 favorite at the time of this writing.

Enter “The Leech.” No stranger to spoiling the evenings of heavy favorites, Li is arguably the first UFC opponent for Chimaev that wields his same extraordinary power. Over the course of 14 UFC bouts (and 24 overall), the Beijing native has been a puzzle precious few have solved. Below, we take a sampling of some of his finest handiwork.