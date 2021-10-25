Jan Blachowicz: Never Surrender

It’s not that they’re not proud of their accomplishments, but having navigated a longer, more difficult path to claim championship gold, the Polish standout seems to revel in residing at the top of one of the marquee divisions in the promotion’s history a little more than his younger colleagues.

“It was a long journey for me,” began Blachowicz, who defends his title for the second time this year in the main event of UFC 267 this weekend in Abu Dhabi against fellow veteran Glover Teixeira. “I’ve had problems in my career because I lost a couple fights, but I never surrendered, I never said stopped believing in myself and in my legendary Polish power.

“I knew in the future I would be the champion — I just had to wait, find the way to do it, and I did it; I’m the champion of the world.”

What Blachowicz calls “a couple fights” was a five-fight stretch where he earned only one victory, leaving him with a 2-4 record through his first six UFC appearances after amassing a 17-3 mark prior to transitioning into the Octagon from KSW.

Although he’d defeated quality opposition while claiming championship gold for the elite European promotion and opened his UFC career with a blistering first-round stoppage win over Ilir Latifi as a result of a thudding kick to the body, that stretch, which featured twin decision losses on either side of a victory over Igor Pokrajac, left many wondering if Blachowicz was a highly regarded European fighter that just couldn’t quite cut it when competing against the absolute best in the sport.

In the 10 fights since suffering a majority decision loss to Patrick Cummins at UFC 210 — the final fight in that ugly five-fight run — Blachowicz has gone 9-1 and carries a five-fight winning streak into his clash with Teixeira on Saturday.

“That was a hard time for me — really hard — but I’m the kind of person that after I lose a fight, I don’t hide under the bed and I don’t cry; I just have to find what went wrong,” explained Blachowicz, who marked the one-year anniversary of his title win in September with an Instagram post, and welcomes the chance to return to Abu Dhabi for his second title defense this weekend. “I started making studies of all my fights: what I did before when I won fights, and what I was doing when I started to lose the fights and I don’t enjoy training, I don’t feel the fire. Why? What was that?

“I connected the dots correctly and found what was wrong,” continued the 38-year-old titleholder. “I changed gyms a couple times, and that was a couple mistakes. I came back to my old coach, I came back to my roots, and doing exactly what I was doing when I won almost all my fights, and it works.