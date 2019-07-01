Jon Jones Found A Groove In The Spotlight

“I feel like I’m finally getting in a nice groove of life in the spotlight,” said Jones, who defends his 205-pound belt against Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 on Saturday. “I feel like I have stepped to the plate in many ways, I have a greater understanding of my responsibility and who I am. I’m not a perfect guy, but I’m at a good place. I’m exactly where I need to be. And it’s exciting.”

Again, not exciting for Reyes and company, who may have hoped in the past that Jones’ life outside the Octagon would interfere with what happened on fight night, but with smooth seas ahead, the best may still be yet to come for the 32-year-old, who wants nothing more than to be active from here on out.

“I love being a fighter,” said Jones, who put three bouts together in the period from December 2018 to July 2019, beating Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos.

