Jon Jones Talks Potential Stipe, Adesanya Fights

That seems to be what’s happening right now with light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, who is preparing to defend his belt against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on Saturday.

What makes the question more intriguing is that the speculation of who Jones’ next opponent will be revolves around two fighters who aren’t even in Jones’ division: middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, and heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

A heavyweight belt would add a massive piece to Jones’ legacy. He doesn’t brush off the possibility, but he makes it clear he’s content staying at 205 pounds.

“If I don’t get the second title, I’m fine with staying at light heavyweight for the next six or seven years and whooping up on those guys,” Jones said.

UFC.com sat down with Jones to discuss his fight against Reyes and potential fights with Adesanya and Miocic.