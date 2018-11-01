Derrick Lewis Reflects On His Journey To The Top

I was in the building at UFC 192, the last time Lewis competed inside the Toyota Center, and I recall the roar that carried him to the cage, but that was when the soft-spoken heavyweight was still just starting to make a name for himself.

Five years later, the humble knockout artist and social media joker has emerged as one of the most beloved athletes on the UFC roster and a respected, cherished, and celebrated member of the community, which should result in a deafening ovation filling the home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

It’s a reality that Lewis still can’t quite comprehend given that his early years in the city were some of the worst of his life.

“I can’t express it at all because it’s the same city where I was locked up for doing my worst, being in the worst situation you can possibly think of,” he said of the love and admiration he receives in the city he’s called home since his early teenage years.