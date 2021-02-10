Gillian Robertson Won’t Back Down

International Women's Day
UFC flyweight Gillian Robertson finds herself at a pivotal moment in her budding UFC career.
Over the course of her nine fights in the Octagon, she’s put together back-to-back wins followed by a loss, three consecutive times. The 25-year-old Canadian knows she has the skills to break that pattern and believes that she’s ready to make her vision a reality.
“This is just the beginning. I think I came into the UFC a little bit too young in my career, so when I came in, I haven’t had consistent success,” Robertson told UFC.com. “I’ve went two wins, then one loss in every stage of my career. I think it’s been a growing process, learning and growing as a fighter and as a human. I’m just 25 years old, so I do expect myself in these next five years to make a title run and have that belt.
Don't Miss UFC 260: Miocic Vs Ngannou 2!
“I think it was more the level of competition that was given to me at that time,” she continues. “I just wasn’t ready for it. I was ready for the first two girls they gave me, then they gave me a test and I just wasn’t able to pass that, and the same thing has happened again and again. This time when the test comes around, I’m going to be ready for it.”
UFC Vegas 3: Gillian Robertson Submits Casey
UFC Vegas 3: Gillian Robertson Submits Casey
/
Robertson’s next test is at UFC 260, where she will face Miranda Maverick, who is making her sophomore UFC appearance. Maverick earned a TKO victory over Liana Jojua in her debut last October and is guaranteed to be a tough matchup for Robertson.
But you can bet “The Savage” is ready for a challenge.
“This is definitely not the time to back down. I couldn’t take two losses in a row,” Robertson said. “Every fight we are ready to go and we’re coming into this fight guns blazing and ready for a finish. We don’t get paid by the hour, so we’re looking to get in and out of there as quick as possible.”
More UFC 260: Look Back At The UFC Heavyweight Championship Lineage | Miocic's Journey To Champion | Updates To UFC 260 | How To Watch UFC 260 | UFC 260 Fight By Fight Preview
Robertson knows a thing or two about finishes, considering she has the most submission victories by a woman in UFC history in just nine fights. That finishing instinct is something that Robertson hangs her hat on, and she’ll be looking to add to her record on February 13.
“That’s what makes it fun, going in there having someone try to take your head off just like you’re trying to do to them,” Robertson said. “That’s also what is going leave the openings for one of us to get finished.”
Robertson’s impressive ground game is no secret, and she isn’t shy about wanting to get her opponents to the canvas. She admits that Maverick looks strong and has an excellent standup game but is confident that she can get the fight where she wants it.
MORE ROBERTSON: Look Back At Robertson's Most Savage Moments So Far | View Her Athlete Profile
“I think Miranda is a fairly well-rounded girl and she obviously displayed her Muay Thai very nicely in the last fight,” Robertson said with a smile. “But I think it’s going to be a different world for her on the floor.”
When Robertson makes the walk on Saturday, it will be her 10th appearance at flyweight, which will be the most by any woman on the UFC roster. She hopes that this time she can get over that hump and truly start her climb up the flyweight ladder.
That climb starts at UFC 260.
“I definitely see myself Top 10 or Top 5 by the end of the year.”
Make sure you tune in to watch UFC 260 on PPV at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+ or on UFC Fight Pass.
Athletes
P3 Fight Life with Glover Teixeira
Athletes