Gillian Robertson Won’t Back Down

Over the course of her nine fights in the Octagon, she’s put together back-to-back wins followed by a loss, three consecutive times. The 25-year-old Canadian knows she has the skills to break that pattern and believes that she’s ready to make her vision a reality.

“This is just the beginning. I think I came into the UFC a little bit too young in my career, so when I came in, I haven’t had consistent success,” Robertson told UFC.com. “I’ve went two wins, then one loss in every stage of my career. I think it’s been a growing process, learning and growing as a fighter and as a human. I’m just 25 years old, so I do expect myself in these next five years to make a title run and have that belt.

“I think it was more the level of competition that was given to me at that time,” she continues. “I just wasn’t ready for it. I was ready for the first two girls they gave me, then they gave me a test and I just wasn’t able to pass that, and the same thing has happened again and again. This time when the test comes around, I’m going to be ready for it.”