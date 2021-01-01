Free Fight
Take a look back at some of Gillian Robertson’s most “Savage” moments so far.
At just 25 years old, Canadian submission ace Gillian Robertson already holds a handful of UFC records.
Robertson is currently tied with Roxanne Modafferi and Katlyn Chookagian for the most fights (nine) in the UFC women’s flyweight division.
In those nine fights, Robertson has secured the most submissions (four) by a woman in UFC history. She also currently has the most stoppage wins in UFC women’s flyweight history (five) and she has the most wins in the division’s history (six).
Robertson will break that tie with Modafferi and Chookagian this weekend when she faces Dana White Contender Series alum Miranda Maverick at UFC 258. But before she does, take a look back at some of Robertson’s most “Savage” moments so far.
Gillian Robertson vs Emily Whitmire
The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale – December 1, 2017
The “Savage” stole the show in her UFC debut, submitting Whitmire at the 2:12 mark of the first round. That was - and still is - the fastest submission victory in UFC women’s flyweight history.
Gillian Robertson vs Molly McCann
UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till – May 27, 2018
Traveling across the pond and fighting a debuting fighter in front of her home crowd isn’t an easy task. Robertson was more than happy to face the pressure in her sophomore UFC appearance, finding her groove and getting a nice submission victory over Molly McCann.
Gillian Robertson vs Veronica Macedo
UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – February 23, 2019
Robertson bounced back after her first career UFC loss in a big way, finishing Veronica Macedo by rear naked choke.
Gillian Robertson vs Sarah Frota
UFC 240 – July 27, 2019
If you weren’t sure why they call Robertson “The Savage,” then watch this fight. Robertson’s strong grappling skills, combined with vicious elbows, were too much for Sarah Frota to handle, giving the Canadian her first UFC win on home soil.
Gillian Robertson vs Cortney Casey
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov - June 20, 2020
With less than 40 seconds to go in the third round, Robertson could have cruised to a decision victory, but instead she chased another finish. And she got it, submitting Cortney Casey and proving that she is going to be a threat at flyweight for a long time.
Make sure you watch Robertson face Maverick on the UFC 258 prelims to see if one of Canada’s finest can add another finish to her records. The prelims begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TSN and RDS.
