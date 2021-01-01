Gillian Robertson’s Most Savage Moments

Robertson is currently tied with Roxanne Modafferi and Katlyn Chookagian for the most fights (nine) in the UFC women’s flyweight division.

In those nine fights, Robertson has secured the most submissions (four) by a woman in UFC history. She also currently has the most stoppage wins in UFC women’s flyweight history (five) and she has the most wins in the division’s history (six).

How To Watch UFC 258: Usman Vs Burns

Robertson will break that tie with Modafferi and Chookagian this weekend when she faces Dana White Contender Series alum Miranda Maverick at UFC 258. But before she does, take a look back at some of Robertson’s most “Savage” moments so far.