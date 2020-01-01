UFC Heavyweight Title Lineage

Josh Barnett (2002) Defeats Couture at UFC 36 (3/22/02) to win the title. https://ufcfightpass.com/video/29982 Barnett loses his belt after testing positive for steroids.

Ricco Rodriguez (2002-03) Defeats Couture at UFC 39 (9/27/02) to claim the UFC heavyweight title. https://ufcfightpass.com/video/31721

Tim Sylvia (2003) Stops Rodriguez at UFC 41 (2/28/03) to become champion. https://ufcfightpass.com/video/28946 Sylvia successfully defends his title against Gan McGee, but then relinquishes his crown after testing positive for steroids.

Frank Mir (2004-05) Defeats Sylvia for the vacant title at UFC 48 (6/19/04). Mir is seriously injured in a motorcycle accident and forced to give up his belt while he rehabilitated his injuries.

Andrei Arlovski (2005-06) Defeats Tim Sylvia in the first round at UFC 51 (2/5/05) to claim the interim title, which is later upgraded to the full championship. https://ufcfightpass.com/video/28889 Arlovski successfully defends the title twice, against Justin Eilers and Paul Buentello.

Tim Sylvia (2006-07) Becomes only the second man to regain the heavyweight championship when he knocks out Arlovski at UFC 59 (4/15/06). https://ufcfightpass.com/video/29980 Sylvia defends the title against Arlovski and Jeff Monson.

Randy Couture (2007-08) Becomes the first man to win the heavyweight title three times when he decisions Sylvia over five rounds at UFC 68 (3/3/07). https://ufcfightpass.com/video/28944 Couture successfully defends title against Gabriel Gonzaga. After a period of inactivity, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira and Tim Sylvia were selected to fight for the interim title. Couture subsequently returned to active status in November of 2008.

Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira (2008) Defeats Tim Sylvia in the third round to win the interim heavyweight championship at UFC 81 (2/2/08) https://ufcfightpass.com/video/28899

Frank Mir (2008-09) Defeats Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira via TKO in the second round at UFC 92 (12/27/08) to win the interim heavyweight championship. https://ufcfightpass.com/video/28955 Lost to Brock Lesnar at UFC 100.

Brock Lesnar (2008-2010) Defeats Randy Couture via TKO in the second round at UFC 91 (11/15/08) to win the UFC heavyweight title. https://ufcfightpass.com/video/29042 Defeated Mir via 2nd round TKO at UFC 100 to unify UFC heavyweight title. On hiatus due to illness, returned in July of 2010 to defeat Carwin via 2nd round submission at UFC 116. Lost to Cain Velasquez at UFC 121.