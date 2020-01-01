UFC Heavyweight Title Lineage

Mark Coleman (1997) Defeats Dan Severn at UFC 12 (2/7/97) to become the first UFC heavyweight champion. https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32280
Maurice Smith (1997) Defeats Mark Coleman at UFC 14 (7/27/97). https://ufcfightpass.com/video/31064 Smith successfully defends the title once, against Tank Abbott.
Randy Couture (1997-98) Defeats Maurice Smith at Ultimate Japan (12/21/97). https://ufcfightpass.com/video/31826 Couture loses his title after a contract dispute.
Bas Rutten (1999) Defeats Kevin Randleman at UFC 20 (5/7/99) to win the vacant title. https://ufcfightpass.com/video/29985 Rutten vacates the title to move down in weight.
Kevin Randleman (1999-2000) Defeats Pete Williams at UFC 23 (11/19/99) to win the vacant UFC Heavyweight title. https://ufcfightpass.com/video/30591 He successfully defends the title once, against Pedro Rizzo.
Randy Couture (2000-2002) Returns to the UFC and regains his title by defeating Randleman at UFC 28 (11/17/00). https://ufcfightpass.com/video/31719 He successfully defends the title twice against Pedro Rizzo.
Josh Barnett (2002) Defeats Couture at UFC 36 (3/22/02) to win the title. https://ufcfightpass.com/video/29982 Barnett loses his belt after testing positive for steroids.
Ricco Rodriguez (2002-03) Defeats Couture at UFC 39 (9/27/02) to claim the UFC heavyweight title. https://ufcfightpass.com/video/31721
Tim Sylvia (2003) Stops Rodriguez at UFC 41 (2/28/03) to become champion. https://ufcfightpass.com/video/28946 Sylvia successfully defends his title against Gan McGee, but then relinquishes his crown after testing positive for steroids.
Frank Mir (2004-05) Defeats Sylvia for the vacant title at UFC 48 (6/19/04). Mir is seriously injured in a motorcycle accident and forced to give up his belt while he rehabilitated his injuries.
Andrei Arlovski (2005-06) Defeats Tim Sylvia in the first round at UFC 51 (2/5/05) to claim the interim title, which is later upgraded to the full championship. https://ufcfightpass.com/video/28889 Arlovski successfully defends the title twice, against Justin Eilers and Paul Buentello.
Tim Sylvia (2006-07) Becomes only the second man to regain the heavyweight championship when he knocks out Arlovski at UFC 59 (4/15/06). https://ufcfightpass.com/video/29980 Sylvia defends the title against Arlovski and Jeff Monson.
Randy Couture (2007-08) Becomes the first man to win the heavyweight title three times when he decisions Sylvia over five rounds at UFC 68 (3/3/07). https://ufcfightpass.com/video/28944 Couture successfully defends title against Gabriel Gonzaga. After a period of inactivity, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira and Tim Sylvia were selected to fight for the interim title. Couture subsequently returned to active status in November of 2008.
Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira (2008) Defeats Tim Sylvia in the third round to win the interim heavyweight championship at UFC 81 (2/2/08) https://ufcfightpass.com/video/28899
Frank Mir (2008-09) Defeats Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira via TKO in the second round at UFC 92 (12/27/08) to win the interim heavyweight championship. https://ufcfightpass.com/video/28955 Lost to Brock Lesnar at UFC 100.
Brock Lesnar (2008-2010) Defeats Randy Couture via TKO in the second round at UFC 91 (11/15/08) to win the UFC heavyweight title. https://ufcfightpass.com/video/29042 Defeated Mir via 2nd round TKO at UFC 100 to unify UFC heavyweight title. On hiatus due to illness, returned in July of 2010 to defeat Carwin via 2nd round submission at UFC 116. Lost to Cain Velasquez at UFC 121.
Shane Carwin (2010) Defeats Frank Mir via first round KO at UFC 111 (3/27/10) to win interim UFC heavyweight title. https://ufcfightpass.com/video/29217 Lost to Lesnar via 2nd round submission at UFC 116.
Cain Velasquez (2010-11) Defeats Brock Lesnar via TKO in the first round at UFC 121 (10/23/10) to win the UFC heavyweight title. https://ufcfightpass.com/video/29219 Lost to Junior Dos Santos at UFC on FOX 1
Junior Dos Santos (2011-12) Defeats Cain Velasquez via KO in the first round at UFC on FOX 1 (11/12/11) to win the UFC heavyweight title. https://ufcfightpass.com/video/29817 Successfully defended title against Frank Mir. Lost title to Cain Velasquez at UFC 155
Cain Velasquez (2012-15) Defeats Junior Dos Santos via five round unanimous decision at UFC 155 (12/29/12) to regain the heavyweight title. https://ufcfightpass.com/video/29922 Successfully defended title against Antonio Silva and Junior Dos Santos. When forced out of a UFC 180 bout with Fabricio Werdum due to injury, Werdum and Mark Hunt are selected to fight for the interim belt. Ultimately loses title to Werdum at UFC 188 in 2015.
Fabricio Werdum (2014-16) Defeats Mark Hunt at UFC 180 (11/15/14) for the interim heavyweight title. https://ufcfightpass.com/video/35828 Wins undisputed title at UFC 188 by submitting Cain Velasquez at UFC 188 (6/13/15). https://ufcfightpass.com/video/36825 Loses title to Stipe Miocic at UFC 198.
Stipe Miocic (2016-18) Defeats Fabricio Werdum via first round knockout at UFC 198 (5/14/16). https://ufcfightpass.com/video/42146 Successfully defends title against Alistair Overeem, Junior Dos Santos and Francis Ngannou. Loses belt to Daniel Cormier at UFC 226.
Daniel Cormier (2018-19) Defeats Stipe Miocic via first round knockout at UFC 226 (7/7/18). https://ufcfightpass.com/video/64160 Successfully defends title against Derrick Lewis before losing belt to Miocic at UFC 241.
Stipe Miocic (2019-present) Defeats Daniel Cormier via fourth round TKO to regain the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 241 (8/17/19) https://ufcfightpass.com/video/102593
