Fighters On The Rise | 2024, Part 1

A couple years back, we decided to put together a two-part feature to kick off the year that spotlights 20 athletes that profile as the top emerging names in the UFC heading into the new year.

Many of these competitors were featured in the weekly edition over the course of the year and will be again once we get back into the swing of things here next week, but consider this your opportunity to learn more about some of the top up-and-coming fighters on the roster in two easy-to-consume pieces over the next two days.

Order UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis

Please note: these are not rankings; the competitors are listed in alphabetical order.

Check back later this week for Part II

Nurullo Aliev