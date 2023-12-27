Alexander Volkanovski Always Thrives When He Is Doubted

Afterward, a candid Volkanovski expressed his struggles with inactivity and immediately wanted to defend his title against the surging Ilia Topuria in early 2024. The champ got his wish, and the two are set to clash in the main event of UFC 298 on February 17 in Anaheim, California.

“I'm lucky enough that I still hold a belt,” Volkanovski told UFC.com. “I was getting greedy. I wanted to win another, but that's a part of it. At least I still get to defend, and I get to get back in there and keep being successful and keep making that money for me and my family.”

The husband and father to three daughters maintains the mantra of a “champion chasing contenders.” That hasn’t changed during his three years as the featherweight king, even agreeing to a third fight with Max Holloway, whom he’d already defeated twice.