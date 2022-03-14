Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall

Tom Aspinall of England punches Serghei Spivak of the Ukraine in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Heavyweights battling for position in the rankings clash in the main event as Alexander Volkov squares off with Tom Aspinall.

The Russian veteran Volkov has been a consistent Top 10 presence since debuting in the UFC towards the end of 2016, posting an 8-3 record through 11 starts, including a fourth-round stoppage win over Fabricio Werdum in London. But the towering 33-year-old has struggled to clear the final hurdle standing between himself and a championship opportunity, and now he has to contend with the ascending Aspinall.

Four wins in as many UFC appearances has put Aspinall on the fast track to contention, and now the Team Kaobon man gets the chance to knock off an established veteran at home. He’s won seven straight overall, all by stoppage, has the temperament and talent to thrive in a pressure situation like this — first main event, first UFC event in London in three years — and profiles as someone that should be in the championship mix for the next several years.

Volkov usually has a considerable height and reach advantage on his opponents, but that won’t be the case here, as Aspinall is only giving up two inches in both height and reach. The British rising star has made relatively quick work of everyone he’s faced to date, so it will be interesting to see how things shake out if Volkov is able to extend him into the latter rounds.

This is the exact type of matchup each man needs at this moment in their careers, and how it plays out will shape what the next 12-18 months inside the Octagon look like for each of them.

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker