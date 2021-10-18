Jack Shore Feels Like His Time Is Now

The business-like approach Shore poses in the Octagon carries into his preparation and overall demeanor. He is as confident and respectful as you’d expect an undefeated fighter to be, more eager to get another opportunity to show his quality as a fighter rather than bang a drum on what he has already accomplished. If – and increasingly likely, when – Shore gets his chance at a ranked opponent, he feels ready to burst onto the stage in full, and he doesn’t think that extra attention will be much of a distraction either.

“They’re going to see that I’m a problem in all areas and that my fight IQ is very, very high for someone of my age,” he said. “I’m not going to change who I am in terms of outside of the cage to try and gain publicity or attention. I am who I am. I’ve always been true to myself, and I’ll continue to do the same thing. I think people are starting to take notice now, and I just need a shot now against one of the well-known guys to get my name out there even more.”

Although Shore is still coming onto the scene in a worldwide sense, the former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion already has a solid profile in the United Kingdom. When Shore made his sophomore appearance on Fight Island – a submission win over Aaron Phillips – UFC Hall of Fame member and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping compared Shore to former two-division champ and fellow Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre on the broadcast. He doubled down on that thought at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till.

Although comparisons to one of the greatest to ever do it are a little early, it’s not out of pocket either. Shore’s combination of strong grappling and clean striking do show shades of “Rush.” Of course, those are lofty heights and expectations to bring onto the 26-year-old’s shoulders, and it’s a comparison Shore feels is “really overwhelming.”