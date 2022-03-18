Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall

Athletes
UFC returns to London for the first time in three years with a stacked card, headlined by heavyweight finishers looking to make their case for title contention when No. 6 Alexander Volkov and England's No. 11 Tom Aspinall go head to head in the main event. In the co-main event, England's Arnold Allen welcomes No. 8 (LW) Dan Hooker to the featherweight division.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VOLKOV vs ASPINALL will take place Saturday, March 19 from a sold out O2 Arena in London. All bouts will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) in the United States, with the main card beginning at 3pm ET / 1pm PT. The prelims will kick off at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT. Not in the United States? Head to UFC Fight Pass.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
Muhammad Mokaev vs Cody Durden
Official Result - Muhammad Mokaev def. Cody Durden via submission (guillotine choke) at :58 of Round One | Results, Highlights & More
Cory McKenna vs Elise Reed
Official Result - Elise Reed def. Cory McKenna via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 27-30) | Results, Highlights & More
Jack Shore vs Timur Valiev
Official Result - Jack Shore def. Timur Valiev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Nikita Krylov vs Paul Craig
Official result - Paul Craig def. Nikita Krylov via submission (triangle choke) at 3:57 of round one | Results, Highlights & More
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Sergei Pavlovich
Official Results - Sergei Pavlovich def. Shamil Abdurakhimov via TKO (strikes) at 4:03 of round one | Results, Highlights & More
Mike Grundy vs Makwan Amirkhani
Official result - Mike Grundy def. Makwan Amirkhani via submission (Anaconda choke) at :57 of round one | Results, Highlights & More
Jai Herbert vs Ilia Topuria
Athlete Profiles: Jai Herbert | Ilia Topuria
Molly McCann vs Luana Carolina
Athlete Profiles: Molly McCann | Luana Carolina
Gunnar Nelson vs Takashi Sato
Athlete Profiles: Gunnar Nelson | Takashi Sato
Paddy Pimblett vs Kazula Vargas
Athlete Profiles: Paddy Pimblett | Kazula Vargas
Arnold Allen vs Dan Hooker
Athlete Profiles: Arnold Allen | Dan Hooker
Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall
