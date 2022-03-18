Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall

UFC returns to London for the first time in three years with a stacked card, headlined by heavyweight finishers looking to make their case for title contention when No. 6 Alexander Volkov and England's No. 11 Tom Aspinall go head to head in the main event. In the co-main event, England's Arnold Allen welcomes No. 8 (LW) Dan Hooker to the featherweight division.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VOLKOV vs ASPINALL will take place Saturday, March 19 from a sold out O2 Arena in London. All bouts will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) in the United States, with the main card beginning at 3pm ET / 1pm PT. The prelims will kick off at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT. Not in the United States? Head to UFC Fight Pass.

*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More