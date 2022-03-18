 Skip to main content
Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall, Live From A Sold Out O2 Arena In London
Mar. 18, 2022

UFC returns to London for the first time in three years with a stacked card, headlined by heavyweight finishers looking to make their case for title contention when No. 6 Alexander Volkov and England's No. 11 Tom Aspinall go head to head in the main event. In the co-main event, England's Arnold Allen welcomes No. 8 (LW) Dan Hooker to the featherweight division.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VOLKOV vs ASPINALL will take place Saturday, March 19 from a sold out O2 Arena in London. All bouts will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) in the United States, with the main card beginning at 3pm ET / 1pm PT. The prelims will kick off at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT. Not in the United States? Head to UFC Fight Pass.

*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More

 

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall Scorecards

Muhammad Mokaev vs Cody Durden

Official Result - Muhammad Mokaev def. Cody Durden via submission (guillotine choke) at :58 of Round One

Cory McKenna vs Elise Reed

Official Result - Elise Reed def. Cory McKenna via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 27-30)

Jack Shore vs Timur Valiev

Official Result - Jack Shore def. Timur Valiev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

 

Nikita Krylov vs Paul Craig

 

Official result - Paul Craig def. Nikita Krylov via submission (triangle choke) at 3:57 of round one

 

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Sergei Pavlovich

Official Results - Sergei Pavlovich def. Shamil Abdurakhimov via TKO (strikes) at 4:03 of round one

 

Mike Grundy vs Makwan Amirkhani

Official result - Mike Grundy def. Makwan Amirkhani via submission (Anaconda choke) at :57 of round one

 

Jai Herbert vs Ilia Topuria

Molly McCann vs Luana Carolina

Gunnar Nelson vs Takashi Sato

Paddy Pimblett vs Kazula Vargas

Arnold Allen vs Dan Hooker

Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall

: