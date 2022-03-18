Athletes
Results
Live Results, Winner Interviews And More From UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall, Live From A Sold Out O2 Arena In London
UFC returns to London for the first time in three years with a stacked card, headlined by heavyweight finishers looking to make their case for title contention when No. 6 Alexander Volkov and England's No. 11 Tom Aspinall go head to head in the main event. In the co-main event, England's Arnold Allen welcomes No. 8 (LW) Dan Hooker to the featherweight division.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VOLKOV vs ASPINALL will take place Saturday, March 19 from a sold out O2 Arena in London. All bouts will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) in the United States, with the main card beginning at 3pm ET / 1pm PT. The prelims will kick off at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT. Not in the United States? Head to UFC Fight Pass.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall Results
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall
Up Next:
Jai Herbert vs Ilia Topuria
Just Happened:
Mike Grundy vs Makwan Amirkhani
In a featherweight bout, Makwan Amirkhani submitted Mike Grundy in the first round.
A takedown attempt by Grundy as the bout began resulted in a choke attempt by Amirkhani, and as the Brit tried to escape, the choke only got tighter, and that ended the fight at :57 of the opening frame.
Amirkhani moves to 17-7 with the win. Grundy falls to 12-4.
Official result - Mike Grundy def. Makwan Amirkhani via submission (Anaconda choke) at :57 of round one | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall Prelims
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Sergei Pavlovich
In his first bout since 2019, Sergei Pavlovich extended his winning streak to three with a first-round stoppage of heavyweight contender Shamil Abdurakhimov.
After a slow start from both fighters, Pavlovich cracked Abdurakhimov with a right hand in the second minute before the two resumed their war of nerves until another right landed for Pavlovich. This one dropped Abdurakhimov, and after a barrage of follow-up shots, referee Dan Movahedi stopped the fight at the 4:03 mark.
Pavlovich moves to 15-1 with the win. The No. 10-ranked Abdurakhimov falls to 20-7.
Official Results - Sergei Pavlovich def. Shamil Abdurakhimov via TKO (strikes) at 4:03 of round one | Official Scorecards
Nikita Krylov vs Paul Craig
A clash of light heavyweight contenders saw Paul Craig score another impressive submission victory over Nikita Krylov.
Both fighters roared out to start the bout and after Krylov caught Craig, the Scotland native took his foe down. Krylov scrambled his way into the top position and proceeded to fire off hard shots. But just when it seemed like Krylov was in total control, Craig threw his legs up and locked in the triangle choke that forced a tap out at 3:57 of the first round.
The No.11-ranked Craig moves to 16-4-1. The No.9-ranked Krylov falls to 27-9.
Official result - Paul Craig def. Nikita Krylov via submission (triangle choke) at 3:57 of round one | Official Scorecards
Jack Shore vs Timur Valiev
Welshman Jack Shore kept his unbeaten record intact with a hard-fought unanimous decision win over fellow bantamweight up and comer Timur Valiev.
Scores were 29-28, 29-28, 29-27 for Shore, now 16-0. Valiev falls to 18-3, 1 NC.
Valiev held the slight striking edge in the early going, marking up Shore’s leg with his kicks, but the Welshman was right there with him. A Valiev takedown followed, but Shore got up quickly and it was back to the standup game for the rest of the opening frame.
Jack Shore Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall
Shore put Valiev on his back in the opening minute of round two, but the Russian got up quickly and scored his own takedown. With a little over three minutes left, Shore rose and separated from his foe, but the pair proceeded to battle back and forth in grappling exchanges until the horn.
A right hand shocked and dropped Valiev early in round three, but “Lucky” was upright and back on the attack within moments. A Shore takedown followed in the second minute, but Valiev sunk in a guillotine choke in the process. After some tense moments, Shore got free and back to his feet, and the back-and-forth continued until another knockdown by Shore. Valiev gamely rose and resumed swinging, but he was taken down, and despite a late armbar attempt by the Russian, the fight went to the scorecards.
Official Result - Jack Shore def. Timur Valiev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27) | Official Scorecards
Cory McKenna vs Elise Reed
In strawweight action, New Jersey’s Elise Reed won a three-round split decision over Cory McKenna.
Scores were 29-28, 29-28, 27-30 for Reed, now 5-1. McKenna falls to 6-2.
Elise Reed Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall
Reed had a lot of success with her right hand in the first round, but McKenna took the shots and fired back before seeking out her first takedown with 1:45 left. And while Reed defended well, McKenna got the fight to the mat with a minute to go.
Continuing to have success on her feet in the second stanza, Reed controlled the action in a competitive round until another late takedown from McKenna.
McKenna got a takedown early in round three, giving her the time and place to make a late surge, but with under two minutes to go, Reed was back to her feet, and she rocked McKenna briefly to put a stamp on a solid victory.
Official Result - Elise Reed def. Cory McKenna via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 27-30) | Official Scorecards
Muhammad Mokaev vs Cody Durden
Twenty-one-year-old flyweight phenom Muhammad Mokaev wasted no time making an impression in his UFC debut, as the youngest fighter on the current roster submitted Cody Durden in less than a minute.
Muhammad Mokaev Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall
A flying left knee to the head rattled Durden in the opening minute, and while the American was able to look for a takedown, Mokaev locked in a guillotine choke that he held on to as he was slammed to the mat, and a tap out followed moments later. The official time was :58 of round one.
With the win, Mokaev moves to 7-0, 1 NC. Durden falls to 12-4-1.
Official Result - Muhammad Mokaev def. Cody Durden via submission (guillotine choke) at :58 of Round One | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall Main Card
Molly McCann vs Luana Carolina
Gunnar Nelson vs Takashi Sato
Paddy Pimblett vs Kazula Vargas
Co-Main Event: Arnold Allen vs Dan Hooker
Main Event: Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall
