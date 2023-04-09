Official Scorecards | UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

UFC returned to Miami, Fla. for the first time in almost 20 years with a blockbuster middleweight championship rematch. No. 1 ranked Israel Adesanya was renamed the champion against rival Alex Pereira who was going for his first successful title defense. Also, former welterweight title challengers collided when current No. 5 ranked contender Gilbert Burns beat No. 11 Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More