Bruce Buffer introduces the main event during the UFC Fight Night event at AT&T Center on March 25, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2, Live From The Kaseya Center In Miami 
Apr. 9, 2023

UFC returned to Miami, Fla. for the first time in almost 20 years with a blockbuster middleweight championship rematch. No. 1 ranked Israel Adesanya was renamed the champion against rival Alex Pereira who was going for his first successful title defense. Also, former welterweight title challengers collided when current No. 5 ranked contender Gilbert Burns beat No. 11 Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More 

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 Scorecards 

Jaqueline Amorim vs Sam Hughes 

      Sam Hughes defeats Jaqueline Amorim by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

      Official Result: Sam Hughes defeats Jaqueline Amorim by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs Steve Garcia 

      Steve Garcia defeats Shayilan Nuerdanbieke by KO (strikes) at 0:36 of Round 2

      Official Result: Steve Garcia defeats Shayilan Nuerdanbieke by KO (strikes) at 0:36 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Ignacio Bahamondes vs Trey Ogden

      Ignacio Bahamondes defeats Trey Ogden by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

      Official Result: Ignacio Bahamondes defeats Trey Ogden by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Cynthia Calvillo vs Loopy Godinez 

      Loopy Godinez defeats Cynthia Calvillo by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

      Official Result: Loopy Godinez defeats Cynthia Calvillo by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Gerald Meerschaert vs Joe Pyfer 

      Joe Pyfer defeats Gerald Meerschaert by TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of Round 1

      Official Result: Joe Pyfer defeats Gerald Meerschaert by TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Luana Pinheiro 

      Luana Pinheiro defeats Michelle Waterson-Gomez by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

      Official Result: Luana Pinheiro def. Michelle Waterson-Gomez by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Chris Curtis vs Kelvin Gastelum

        Kelvin Gastelum defeats Chris Curtis by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

        Official Result: Kelvin Gastelum defeats Chris Curtis by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More 

         

        Raul Rosas Jr. vs Christian Rodriguez 

        Christian Rodriguez defeats Raul Rosas Jr. by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

        Official Result: Christian Rodriguez defeats Raul Rosas Jr. by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More 

         

        Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

        Kevin Holland defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio by KO (left hook) at 3:16 of Round 3

        Official Result: Kevin Holland defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio by KO (left hook) at 3:16 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More 

         

        Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez

        Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez by TKO (strikes) at 2:57 of Round 1

        Official Result: Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez by TKO (strikes) at 2:57 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More 

         

        Co-Main Event: Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal

        Gilbert Burns defeats Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

        Official Result: Gilbert Burns defeats Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More 

         

        Main Event: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 

        Israel Adesanya defeats Alex Pereira by KO (right hand) at 4:21 of Round 2

        Official Result: Israel Adesanya defeats Alex Pereira by KO (right hand) at 4:21 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More 

        UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 took place live from Kayesa Center in Miami, Florida on April 8, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass

