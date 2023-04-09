Official Scorecards | UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

UFC returned to Miami, Fla. for the first time in almost 20 years with a blockbuster middleweight championship rematch. No. 1 ranked Israel Adesanya was renamed the champion against rival Alex Pereira who was going for his first successful title defense. Also, former welterweight title challengers collided when current No. 5 ranked contender Gilbert Burns beat No. 11 Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 Scorecards
Jaqueline Amorim vs Sam Hughes
Official Result: Sam Hughes defeats Jaqueline Amorim by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs Steve Garcia
Official Result: Steve Garcia defeats Shayilan Nuerdanbieke by KO (strikes) at 0:36 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Ignacio Bahamondes vs Trey Ogden
Official Result: Ignacio Bahamondes defeats Trey Ogden by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Cynthia Calvillo vs Loopy Godinez
Official Result: Loopy Godinez defeats Cynthia Calvillo by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Gerald Meerschaert vs Joe Pyfer
Official Result: Joe Pyfer defeats Gerald Meerschaert by TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Luana Pinheiro
Official Result: Luana Pinheiro def. Michelle Waterson-Gomez by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Chris Curtis vs Kelvin Gastelum
Official Result: Kelvin Gastelum defeats Chris Curtis by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Raul Rosas Jr. vs Christian Rodriguez
Official Result: Christian Rodriguez defeats Raul Rosas Jr. by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio
Official Result: Kevin Holland defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio by KO (left hook) at 3:16 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More
Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez
Official Result: Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez by TKO (strikes) at 2:57 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal
Official Result: Gilbert Burns defeats Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya
Official Result: Israel Adesanya defeats Alex Pereira by KO (right hand) at 4:21 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 took place live from Kayesa Center in Miami, Florida on April 8, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!