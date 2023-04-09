UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 Results

The last time the UFC touched down in Miami was for UFC 42 in April 2003, with a pay-per-view show subtitled “Sudden Impact.”

On Saturday night at the Kaseya Center, the high-impact performances came early, often, surprisingly and spectacularly, beginning early in the evening and continued all the way through to the middleweight championship rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.

Catch up on everything that transpired at UFC 287 with our recap of the action below. | Official Scorecards