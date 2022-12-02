Eryk Anders' Gameplan Is Crystal Clear

Andre Muniz of Brazil is punched by Eryk Anders in their middleweight bout during the UFC 269 on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Anders, a member of the roster since the summer of 2017, when he seemingly came out of nowhere to knock out highly-regarded veteran Rafael Natal in less than three minutes, has delivered on his promise ever since, and while he’s had a rollercoaster ride across two divisions, a lot of the downs on that ride could simply be chalked up to bad luck, such as his most recent bout in May with Junyong Park.

Looking to bounce back from a submission defeat to Andre Muniz five months earlier, Anders fought well against “The Iron Turtle,” and most believed he had earned the decision after three rounds. Two of the judges disagreed, and Anders had a split decision loss.

“I think Park and I were on the same page,” Anders said. “Just look at his demeanor after the fight. And after they read the decision, he's excited and shocked. It's not his fault they read that decision, but it is what it is.”

Of 11 media members polled on the website MMADecisions.com, nine saw Anders as the victor, but the Texas native knows that won’t change the official verdict.

“I don't do the whole moral victory or what if, and, shoulda, woulda, coulda,” he said. “I just signed the contract, I went out there, showed up, fought, and the cards fell however they fell. It is what it is. You get up, lick your wounds and keep it moving.”