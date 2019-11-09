Envisioning The Title, Zabit Pushes Forward

Given the amount of scrutiny and elevated expectations that follow any prospect as they arrive in the UFC, it’s often difficult for those athletes to navigate the opening few years of their time on the roster without encountering obstacles or setbacks on the road to greatness.

But through his first five trips into the Octagon, Zabit Magomedsharipov has been as good as advertised, and Saturday night at CSKA Arena, the streaking featherweight standout has the opportunity to take another step closer to title contention as he squares off with fellow contender Calvin Kattar in the main event of the UFC’s return to Moscow.

Watch Zabit Take On Kattar In The Main Event of UFC Moscow on ESPN+

“I have already achieved one of my goals, which is to get into the rankings,” Magomedsharipov said through a translator on Wednesday morning as he readies for the first main event of his UFC career. “Now I’m moving forward and want to continue having success.”

A member of the Mark Henry, Ricardo Almeida-led fight team affectionately known as “The Iron Army,” Magomedsharipov was touted as a can’t-miss prospect as he worked his way through the regional ranks in Russia and readied to make the transition to the biggest stage in the sport.

All coaches and teammates hype up their guys, but Henry and team leader Frankie Edgar aren’t the kind of guys to oversell a fighter’s potential, even if he or she is a member of their team, and both were effusive in their praise of the long, rangy featherweight.