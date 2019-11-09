Anthony Rocco Martin Wants To Stamp His Spot

“I think I’m better everywhere. I don’t think there’s any martial art in this world that he’s better than me at. He’s good everywhere; I just think I’m better. So this is a good fight for me to put on the throttle and just go after him.”

Martin said this is a fight where he believes he can earn a finish. And he needs it.

Martin wants back in the rankings and to earn ranked opponents. A two-fight skid would limit those opportunities, more so because he fights in arguably the most stacked division in the UFC.

“I need to take him out. I need to make a stamp so they know if you’re a top 10 or top 15 then you shouldn’t be in there with me. So this is a pivotal fight for my career. I need to take him out in his home country and let the UFC know I’m here to make a run.”