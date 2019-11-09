Danny Roberts Ready To Defy The Odds

“I don’t know if people think this is something that I should be concerned about, but I’ve faced bigger and darker demons in real life,” Roberts said. “So this is minor. I’ve done it before and you’re going to see it on Saturday.”

Roberts has no doubt that he’ll end his two-fight losing skid at UFC Moscow on Saturday against Zelim Imadaev.

Saturday marks Roberts’ 10th career fight in the UFC (5-4). But he’s never lost even two in a row, let alone three.

“Having the lights on you and the atmosphere of everything going on, it completely takes you away from everything you know,” Roberts said of his experience. “This is my 10th fight so people will be calling me that vet and I’m secure and confident in the work I do and my placement in life.”