Greg Hardy Hopes To Gain Respect

“In my eyes I didn’t lose the fight,” Hardy said. “I dominated three rounds of a fight – something everybody said I couldn’t do.”

Hardy originally scored a unanimous decision win over Ben Sosoli at UFC Boston last month, but it was later overturned because Hardy used an inhaler between rounds two and three.

A win would have made Hardy 6-1 in his professional career and put him on a three-fight winning streak in the UFC. Instead, it added another dramatic incident to his resume (Hardy’s only loss is a DQ for illegal knees in his UFC debut earlier this year).