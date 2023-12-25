DANNY CASTILLO IS STILL WORKING AS HARD AS POSSIBLE

Even when he was still competing, the natural leader was always assisting others in the gym, passing on knowledge to the next generation of fighters to come through the doors at Alpha Male, which was - and remains - one of the best fight camps in the sport.

After a stretch where the coaching situation at the gym was in flux, Castillo, Buchholz, and former Ultimate Fighter winner Chris Holdsworth emerged as the new triumvirate to lead the squad, and they enjoyed a great deal of success right out of the chute, with coaching providing “Last Call” with nerves, anticipation, and competition that many athletes crave and miss when their own careers come to an end.

“I can’t remember the first person I cornered in the UFC, but I made that walk again for the first time since I had retired and I still got the feelings, the nerves,” he says, smiling. “I was there, but I didn’t walk into the cage. That, for me, kept me from being the fighter that tries to make a comeback. I believe it saved me in a lot of ways.

“I still had MMA as a community,” he adds. “The WEC was the UFC staff at the same time, so I came up with them for 10 years, and that helped with the transition.”

While he had a brief moment where he thought about stepping into the cage once again, he viewed the COVID pandemic as his sign that it wasn’t meant to be and really doubled down on coaching.