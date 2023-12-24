UFC MONTHLY REPORT | DECEMBER 2023

A refresher, courtesy of The 10:

“December is always one of my favorite months of the year because in addition to the holidays — which means good eats, good friends, and good times — the slate of action that hits the Octagon is always outstanding and this year is no different.”

Now I’m not usually into the whole “pat myself on the back like I’m Barry Horowitz” routine, however, after Austin was awesome and the impromptu APEX show slapped, UFC 296 delivered some genuine end-of-the-year bangers and so I’m taking a victory lap to wrap up 2023.

This has been an incredible year of action, and here are the four performances that stood out the most in an insanely crowded December field.

Breakout Performance: Khalil Rountree Jr.

In a month with several memorable knockouts, the image of Rountree Jr. marching forward, his hand aloft, ready to come barreling down on Anthony Smith as he surveyed the impact of the early third-round blow that felled the former light heavyweight title challenger is one of the most indelible images of the year for me.

Rountree Jr. earns the Breakout Performance award this month for a host of compounding reasons.