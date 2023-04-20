Dana White Announces Muhammad vs Burns Co-Main Event For UFC 288 And More

The quick-turnaround was scheduled after the co-main event between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, a fight that figures to play heavily in the title picture at 155 pounds, was delayed due to an injury to “Do Bronx.”

Oliveira-Dariush is now slated as the co-main event in UFC’s return to Vancouver at UFC 289: Nunes vs Peña 3.

White also revealed a handful of main event bouts slated for the summer.

Most notably, White announced the promotion’s return to London on July 22. The Octagon will land in the O2 Arena for the fourth time in two years.