UFC announces the welterweight bout between Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad will become a five-round co-main event on the UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo card in Newark, NJ
Announcements

Dana White Announces Muhammad vs Burns Co-Main Event For UFC 288 And More

UFC President Dana White Provides Info For UFC 288, UFC 289 And UFC’s Return to London
By Zac Pacleb, on Twitter @ZacPacleb • Apr. 20, 2023

UFC President Dana White made several announcements regarding the next few months for mixed martial arts leader, including a 5-round bout between welterweight contenders Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns slated in for the co-main event at UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo on May 6. 

The quick-turnaround was scheduled after the co-main event between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, a fight that figures to play heavily in the title picture at 155 pounds, was delayed due to an injury to “Do Bronx.” 

Oliveira-Dariush is now slated as the co-main event in UFC’s return to Vancouver at UFC 289: Nunes vs Peña 3

White also revealed a handful of main event bouts slated for the summer. 

Most notably, White announced the promotion’s return to London on July 22. The Octagon will land in the O2 Arena for the fourth time in two years.

Before that, middleweights Jack Hermansson and Brendan Allen headline the June 3 fight night in the UFC Apex. Hermansson is keen to bounce back from a disappointing outing in December 2022 and hopes to thwart the momentum of Dana White Contender Series alumnus Allen, who rides a 4-fight win streak that includes three submissions. 

On June 17, UFC returns from Canada and back into the Apex for another middleweight main event between former title challengers Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier, who are coming off strong victories over Roman Dolidze and Sean Strickland, respectively. 

UFC then heads back to Jacksonville, Florida, on June 24 for a fight night with a banger of a featherweight bout as top-billing. Former interim title challenger Josh Emmett hopes to see a bounce-back win as he welcomes Ilia Topuria to the featherweight elite. Topuria boasts a pristine 13-0 record and comes into the bout having finished his last four fights, including a dominant submission win over Bryce Mitchell. The stakes are particularly high for Topuria as he seeks his first title shot.

Finally, White announced a third middleweight main event scheduled for the UFC Apex, where Strickland faces Abus Magomedov on July 1.

Dana White Announcement Roundup

May 6 – UFC 288 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout - 5 Round Bout

Belal Muhammad vs Gilbert Burns 

June 3 – ESPN FN 131 – UFC Apex

Main Event - Middleweight Bout - 5 Round Bout

Jack Hermansson vs Brendan Allen 

June 10 - UFC 289 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver

Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout - 3 Round Bout

Charles “Do Bronx" Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

June 17 – ESPN FN 132 – UFC Apex

Main Event - Middleweight Bout - 5 Round Bout

Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier

June 24 – ESPN FN 133 – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, Fla.

Main Event - Featherweight Bout - 5 Round Bout

Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria

July 1 – ESPN FN 134 – UFC Apex

Main Event - Middleweight Bout - 5 Round Bout

Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

July 22 – ESPN FN 136 – The O2 - London

No Bouts Announced

