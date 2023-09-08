Constant Improvement Key for Alexander Volkov

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

That constant search for ways to get better permeates every fiber of the life-long martial artist’s being, including the way he thinks about the totality of his time on the UFC roster to date.

While he carries a two-fight winning streak into Saturday’s battle with Tuivasa in Sydney, Volkov stands at 10-4 inside the Octagon and is currently positioned at No. 7 in the heavyweight rankings. He’s had several quality victories, but there have also been those four setbacks, each of which came just as the towering Russian was on the cusp of taking the next step towards title contention.

How To Watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

In reflecting on his journey, Volkov admitted, “My first fights in the UFC were nervous for me — it was a high level and I (thought) about the UFC my whole life. It was really tough because here, all fighters are going for gold, everybody wants to take the belt, and everybody is putting everything in the Octagon.