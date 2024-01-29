Chris Curtis: "I'm A Five-Round Fighter"

“Camp was miserable,” he said. “It was a very, very hard, stressful camp. Towards the end, it started getting better and I stopped freaking out, but it was a miserable camp. Fight week was pretty fun, though, besides Canada being a frozen hellscape, That was a little hard.”

Yes, this is an Ohio native speaking.

“You know what, I've been out of Ohio for eight years,” Curtis laughs. “I'm aware that I should be ashamed, but I've been in good weather for so long that I lost my cold weather immunity. Plus, I was skinny. I was in shape and cutting weight. So I'm just out there dying at all times. I was even in the hotel freezing.”

Curtis made it work, though, as he picked up his fifth UFC win to kick off 2024, and now he can begin looking forward again. As for the outside noise, that’s a work in progress, too, but he’s on top of it.

“My parents are doctors,” he said. “I imagine it's kind of like when WebMD came out and everyone's coming to the doctor and saying, ‘This is what I think.’ You wouldn't go to a brain surgeon and be like, ‘Well, I saw this on ‘House.’ Are you a doctor? You're like, ‘No, but I watch a lot of ‘Gray's Anatomy.’ This is how you do it.’ It kills me that I'm getting berated and criticized by people who can't do what I do. And it's not even like those that can't, teach; it's those who can't, criticize. It's absolutely insane to me. You don't go to any other profession and be like, ‘No, no, no. I saw this on TV. This is how you do it.’ But with athletes, man, everyone's got an opinion, and to them, their opinion is just as valid as anyone else’s is, despite not having any worthwhile experience in the field. It gets old, man. It gets really, really, really old really fast.”