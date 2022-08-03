Bo Nickal Won't Shy Away From Wrestling | UFC Fight Pass

Haters in the MMA world will criticize his opponent and downplay his “real” striking abilities, but the wrestling world is praying that Nickal will avoid the bait and bring on the wrestling.

Pinpointing the exact date or fighter is difficult, but for as long as most fight fans can remember, wrestlers have been labeled as “boring” fighters. Fans don’t particularly enjoy excuses from losing fighters but, for some reason, “I came to fight, he came to wrestle” carries more weight than, “I broke my hand in camp.” It’s a reality of the sport that fighters like Khabib and DC helped to shake a little bit, but the built-in blame is always there for wrestlers.

With all that in mind, it would be more than understandable for a wrestler to abandon his dominant skillset almost entirely for the roar of the crowd while engaging in a firefight. Is it worth abandoning your skillset to make yourself more vulnerable for avoidable losses? The wrestling community certainly doesn’t think so.