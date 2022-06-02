Bo Nickal Is A Threat To Everybody At 185, Per Jorge Masvidal | UFC Fight Pass

Jorge Masvidal has exploded into one of the biggest stars in the history of the sport with both his skill and personality playing into his success, but he has always been game for a brawl since he was brawling in backyards for nothing more than street cred.

As a product of the streets that turned into a refined mix of street mentality with gym skills, there aren’t a lot of people who have ever been able to grab Masvidal’s attention, but Bo Nickal has definitely done just that.

Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass Today!

“I’m putting a lot of weight on him, but he’s kind of like the new future of MMA, in a way,” Masvidal said of Nickal. “He’s got a great wrestling background, he can’t get held down by nobody, and he grew up watching MMA and wanting to do it. He’s already familiar with striking, he’s not foreign to striking like we saw in his last fight.”

Masvidal has been hoping for an MMA run from Nickal since he first laid eyes on him all the way back in 2016. Before he ever won a Hodge Trophy, before he ever won a National Championship, Masvidal knew he was the guy.

“I discovered Bo because of wrestling,” Masvidal said. “I’m a huge wrestling fan, love wrestling, love collegiate wrestling even more, to be precise. I saw Bo in New York City, Madison Square Garden, his freshman year competing for the National title. He took second place, but I was so blown away by how he was competing, the moves he was going for, how daring he is and, man, he’s like a knockout artist in wrestling - he’s a pinner. He’s not just going to hold you down; he’s trying to get you out of there and pin you. It’s not by coincidence. I think he holds the record for pins for that weight class he was in or some crazy stat like that. It’s nuts, and what he’s done is impressive. I know he led the country in that weight, for sure. I had my eye on him since his freshman year, then his sophomore year, then his junior year and I was like, ‘this guy’s a beast, bro.’ Then I get to train with him and I’m finding out how into MMA he is. His wrestling style when he gets to MMA is going to translate well.”

“Gamebred” has never been afraid of a fight, and that’s likely never going to change, but after watching Nickal and sharing the mats with him, he is convinced that just about every fighter in the middleweight division should be.