Bo Nickal Is Motivated By Success, Not Popularity | UFC Fight Pass

Some fighters go to the most flashy of lengths to become a fan favorite in the cage. Some turn their skin tone to 60% ink, some dye their hair, some use their words, some become the most villainous fighters on the roster and others give up positions in hopes of scoring that one viral knockout that can transform a career. There’s no end in sight for the get famous quick schemes fighters will experiment with in order to build themselves and their fights.

Jorge Masvidal was in the sport for almost twenty years before catapulting himself into superstardom, Chris Curtis was almost 40 fights into his career before ever having his name read at a major promotion, and there are countless examples of fighters trying everything they can think of to make noise but just not being heard.

Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass Today!

Nickal has an army-like fanbase behind him, and with UFC main card-level engagement on his social media posts, most debuting fighters would be caught very off-guard by the love.

“None of this surprised me,” Nickal said. “It’s kind of what I expected. I feel like I generate that kind of excitement and noise, and it’s cool to see that. I’ve always had a lot of support from fans throughout my wrestling career, so it doesn’t really surprise me. It’s definitely something I’m very grateful for.”

Order UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka

As one-sided as most of his career was, and is likely to continue to be, his skill is enough to draw fans in, and as much as Nickal values every voice that’s ever screamed for him along the way, the key to his stardom might just be not aiming for fame.

“It doesn’t really motivate me, so it can’t really harm me,” Nickal said. “I just focus on being the best me I can be, and if people respond to that then that’s really cool and it’s something that I’m grateful for and it’s exciting, but I’m doing what I’m doing for personal reasons.”