The Bigger Picture | UFC 297

For a number of years, the UFC middleweight division was… how can I say this?

Middleweight felt like a network TV sitcom like The Big Bang Theory or How I Met Your Mother, in that you kind of knew where things were heading most of the time, the names were all familiar and established, and there were much more compelling things happening elsewhere. Millions of people watched each of those shows and fight fans still tuned in for big fights in the 185-pound ranks, but it reached a point where it just felt like we were in Season 4 of a solid show that offered few twists and turns.

UFC 298 Event Page

Over the last seven months, however, there has been a massive shakeup.

Du Plessis thumped Robert Whittaker to emerge as the No. 1 contender. Sean Strickland ventured to Sydney and unseated Israel Adesanya to become champion. Former titleholder Alex Pereira relocated to light heavyweight and won gold there, and now, with “Stillknocks” climbing to the top of the middleweight mountain, things are more fresh and interesting than they have been in years.