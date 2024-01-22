The Bigger Picture | UFC 297

Best Of
Athletes
Examining Some Grander Talking Points Emerging From Saturday’s PPV Offering in Toronto
Following each pay-per-view event, The Bigger Picture will take a wide-angle look at what transpired inside the Octagon, what the results mean for the victors and the vanquished, and some of the larger storylines and talking points to emerge from the event that just concluded.
A competitive night of action in “The Six” wrapped up with Dricus Du Plessis ascending to the middleweight throne, Raquel Pennington claiming the women’s bantamweight title, stalwarts standing their ground, new names emerging and all kinds of stuff to talk about going forward.
And so, let’s not waste any more time and just get into it.
Middleweight At Its Most Interesting
For a number of years, the UFC middleweight division was… how can I say this?
Middleweight felt like a network TV sitcom like The Big Bang Theory or How I Met Your Mother, in that you kind of knew where things were heading most of the time, the names were all familiar and established, and there were much more compelling things happening elsewhere. Millions of people watched each of those shows and fight fans still tuned in for big fights in the 185-pound ranks, but it reached a point where it just felt like we were in Season 4 of a solid show that offered few twists and turns.
Over the last seven months, however, there has been a massive shakeup.
Du Plessis thumped Robert Whittaker to emerge as the No. 1 contender. Sean Strickland ventured to Sydney and unseated Israel Adesanya to become champion. Former titleholder Alex Pereira relocated to light heavyweight and won gold there, and now, with “Stillknocks” climbing to the top of the middleweight mountain, things are more fresh and interesting than they have been in years.
Dricus Du Plessis Post-Fight Interview | UFC 297
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Dricus Du Plessis Post-Fight Interview | UFC 297
/
The new champion literally turned 30 earlier this month and has built in tensions with Adesanya. Along with the established set of contenders that remain — Whittaker, Jared Cannonier, Marvin Vettori — a host of emerging names are all working their way forward, eager to join the fray.
Khamzat Chimaev lingers as a potential title challenger. Brendan Allen is on a lengthy winning streak. Bo Nickal is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the sport. Joe Pyfer can punch his ticket to the Top 10 with a win next month over Jack Hermansson. And Ikram Aliskerov looks like a contender-in-waiting, as well.
Some of the primary cast member remain, but the new supporting characters bring a freshness to things that has long been needed, and it should make the middleweight division one of the most interesting, compelling weight classes to watch throughout the year and beyond.
Massive Respect for Rocky
Through her first 10 professional fights, Raquel Pennington was a .500 fighter. She was a perennial tough out, but when positioned against top talent in the 135-pound weight class, the Colorado native struggled to find success.
That same reality applied to her early UFC tenure as well, and even after ascending into contention on the strength of a four-fight winning streak that included avenging a previous defeat to Jessica Andrade and dominating Miesha Tate at Madison Square Garden, key results in big fights still didn’t go her way, resulting in a 1-3 run over her next four appearances that left her record sitting at 10-8 overall.
UFC 297 | Fight Card | Final Results | Official Scorecards
Four years later, Pennington woke up on Sunday morning as the UFC women’s bantamweight champion, having out-hustled Mayra Bueno Silva in a gritty battle that was won as much on resolve and determination as anything else. The victory extended her winning streak to six, and a look back at her struggles along the way offers a very different picture than most people ever seemed to notice.
Each of Pennington’s five UFC defeats have come against individuals that have held championship gold — Andrade, who went on to win the strawweight title and challenge for the flyweight crown; a pair of close decision losses to bantamweight champ and multiple time challenger across two divisions Holly Holm; the best female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes; and former featherweight queen and bantamweight title challenger Germaine de Randamie.
Raquel Pennington Post-Fight Interview | UFC 297
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Raquel Pennington Post-Fight Interview | UFC 297
/
Along the way, “Rocky” has overcome myriad injuries, including one suffered in a horrific ATV accident between her win over Tate and her first championship opportunity opposite Nunes, and continued working, making little gains and refusing to stop pushing towards another title shot. She beat Macy Chiasson up a division on short notice. She out-worked Aspen Ladd, who was long viewed as a contender herself, and edged out Ketlen Vieira when the Brazilian was positioned as the No. 1 contender.
There was a massive outpouring of happiness, respect, and positive reactions when Glover Teixeira finally broke through and claimed the light heavyweight title a couple years back, and Pennington deserves the same.
The 35-year-old has been a stalwart in the division for more than a decade, having competed on the historic 18th season of The Ultimate Fighter, rebuilt herself following several tough losses and setbacks that could have prompted her to either accept a reduced place in the division or walk away entirely, and now she’s a UFC champion.
Respect.
Quick Hitters
Neil Magny is so perfectly suited for his role as the physical entrance exam hopefuls need to pass in order to break into the welterweight Top 15. Everything about his win on Saturday night over Mike Malott came from his being a divisional stalwart and battle-tested veteran, as he rallied from being down 0-2 by remaining focused and unflappable, getting back to his strengths, and forcing the Canadian to deal with experiences that were new to him.
Movsar Evloev forced his way into the featherweight title picture with a unanimous decision win over Arnold Allen, pushing his record to 18-0 in the process. The unbeaten Russian is rock solid everywhere, with strong conditioning, good coaching, and the kind of steely resolve that makes him a legitimate title threat in the 145-pound ranks.
Sean Woodson is a handful at featherweight because of his fluid boxing and uncanny height and reach. The Dana White’s Contender Series grad has won back-to-back outings, is unbeaten in his last five, and 5-1-1 through seven UFC starts, and absolutely needs to be facing someone with a number next to their name next time out in order to figure out whether he’s a dark horse in the division or someone better suited to thriving just outside the Top 15.
If Ramon Taveras and Serhiy Sidey wanted to fight each other every 10-12 months for the rest of time, I would be perfectly okay with that, and I think everyone else would be as well. The bantamweight rivals co-authored a banger on Saturday’s prelims, with Taveras eking out a debated split decision win.
It’s going to be interesting to see how Sam Patterson progresses at welterweight. The towering Brit collected a smooth submission win over Yohan Lainesse in Toronto, and he has the size and grappling acumen to make some noise in the middle of the division over the next 12-18 months.
Jasmine Jasudavicius loved every minute of her initial walk to the Octagon, clicked in, and then made Priscila Cachoeira pay for missing weight. The Niagara Top Team product is 3-1 in her last four and a guaranteed bundle of fun whenever she steps into the Octagon.
One Last Thing
It was great to see Canadian fans turn out en masse again on Saturday night, making it back-to-back shows over the last eight months that have been sold out, loud, and a reminder of what a great market this country has been in the past and can be in the future.
A couple events per year in Canada is going to enliven the grassroots scene in this country, and with the Ontario Combat Sports Commission undergoing changes, things look promising going forward.
The final results weren’t great for the Canadian athletes on the card, but it still feels like we’re at the start of something when it comes to MMA in this country, and I look forward to seeing how it progresses.
And with that, I’m out.
See you again after UFC 298.
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis took place live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on January 20, 2024. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
Tags