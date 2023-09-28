Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley Knows What’s Next

“I know exactly who, when, and where, but I got to play dumb,” O’Malley told UFC.com. “I know exactly what’s going on because, but I know the UFC is smart business and I know Dana White wants to wait and that’s what we’ll do.”

“I want big fights. I want big PPVs. I remember saying this before being on the Contender Series. I want to break records and do massive PPVs; that’s what I still crave.”

There’s proof that O’Malley has the star power to pull those type of numbers and to truly elevate him to one of the biggest combat sports athletes on the planet.

O’Malley’s knockout win over Sterling was posted on ESPN and UFC platforms right after the fight, which is a very rare occurrence. The clip has gone viral, with almost 10 million views on UFC’s YouTube channel alone.