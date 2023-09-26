Main Event Spotlight | UFC 294: Makhachev vs Oliveira 2

That’s a tall task for Oliveira, though, as he tries to crack the code against Makhachev, who’s riding a 12-fight win streak, the third longest in lightweight history and the longest active win streak in the UFC. Not only has he not lost a fight since 2015, Makhachev continues to look more impressive each time out, finishing five of his last six opponents.

The last time these two fought, Makhachev surprised MMA analysts by not only out grappling the UFC’s greatest submission threat, but out striking him, as well. Known for his wrestling capabilities, Makhachev continues to build confidence in his striking. Regardless of where he is in the Octagon, at distance, in the clinch or on the ground, Makhachev has connected with 60.2 percent of his significant strike attempts at lightweight, the second highest in the division’s history.

This then opens the door for his unmatched wrestling to take effect. After gaining respect on the feet, Makhachev is just as efficient with his takedowns as he is with his strikes. Makhachev has secured 30 of 48 takedowns at lightweight, or 62.5 percent, which is the third highest in lightweight history.