Main Event Spotlight | UFC 294: Makhachev vs Oliveira 2

Free Fight
The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi on October 21 for a highly anticipated rematch between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Brazilian superstar Charles Oliveira.
The last time fans saw fights at Etihad Arena, they were treated to the same main event. Last October, Makhachev defeated Oliveira by second-round submission to win the title. Since then, both athletes went on to win their subsequent fights, proving they’re the two best lightweights on the planet.
As with all rematches, it begs the question: why would the result be different the second time around? In mixed martial arts, anything can happen. On any given night, one fighter can completely flip the script in the final moments of the fifth round, like Leon Edwards’ knockout victory over Kamaru Usman.
That’s a tall task for Oliveira, though, as he tries to crack the code against Makhachev, who’s riding a 12-fight win streak, the third longest in lightweight history and the longest active win streak in the UFC. Not only has he not lost a fight since 2015, Makhachev continues to look more impressive each time out, finishing five of his last six opponents.
The last time these two fought, Makhachev surprised MMA analysts by not only out grappling the UFC’s greatest submission threat, but out striking him, as well. Known for his wrestling capabilities, Makhachev continues to build confidence in his striking. Regardless of where he is in the Octagon, at distance, in the clinch or on the ground, Makhachev has connected with 60.2 percent of his significant strike attempts at lightweight, the second highest in the division’s history.
This then opens the door for his unmatched wrestling to take effect. After gaining respect on the feet, Makhachev is just as efficient with his takedowns as he is with his strikes. Makhachev has secured 30 of 48 takedowns at lightweight, or 62.5 percent, which is the third highest in lightweight history.
So, what does this mean for Oliveira? The last time these two met, Makhachev got the better of “Do Bronxs” on the feet and on the mat. The most success Oliveira had, which Daniel Cormier pointed out during the fight, was when he was pushing forward on the feet, forcing Makhachev to go backwards. As soon as Makhachev closed the distance and initiated a clinch, he was able to take Oliviera down and stack up control time.
As we’ve seen with his fights against Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler and, most recently, Beneil Dariush, when Oliveira finds his range and is applying constant pressure, he appears to overwhelm his opponents with diverse striking and surprising power.
Oliveira also has a very good understanding of when to go for broke to finish his opponents. After dropping Chandler at the start of the second round, Oliveira chased him around the Octagon, landing nearly every strike he threw until putting his opponent away. Then against Dariush, once Oliveira landed a debilitating head kick, he relentlessly landed a flurry of strikes to close the show.
Against Makhachev, Oliveira needs to press forward, find his range early and know when to exert energy to inflict the most damage. In their first fight, Oliveira wasn’t necessarily reckless, but it was a flying knee attempt that resulted in Makhachev knocking him down and sinking in a submission. As he’s shown over the last couple years, Oliveira doesn’t need something spectacular to hurt his opponents, so exercising some caution while sticking to basics could be more effective than he anticipated the first time around.
With 20 finishes to his name, the most in UFC history, and an average fight length of 6:52, the faster Oliveira can establish his game plan, the higher chance he walks away with his hand raised.
Another component of any Oliviera fight that fans always question is his ability to take damage. Against Chandler, Gaethje and Dustin Poirier, he was knocked down on numerous occasions but could recover quickly since opponents are reluctant to attack him on the ground. Against Makhachev, though, he wasn’t afforded that much time. Instead of backing away and letting “Do Bronxs” up to his feet, Makhachev jumped on the opportunity and began setting up a submission.
While Oliveira holds a UFC record of 16 submission victories, and has plenty of submissions to threaten off his back, it might suit him to try and get back to his feet as quickly as possible and only resort to grappling when he hurts Makhachev and can use jiu-jitsu offensively.
The game plan for Makhachev is a little bit easier to break down: do exactly what you did last time. While it’s easier said than done, Makhachev appeared to have the advantage everywhere in their first meeting for as long as the fight lasted.
As mentioned previously, the beautiful thing about MMA is its unpredictability. So, while all these statistics are important to look at, predicting the outcome of a fight down to a tee is nearly impossible, especially with two fighters capable of putting opponents away at any moment.