Andrea Lee Is Eager To 'Bring It'

Currently sitting at No. 11 in the rankings, a win over “The Future” would help Lee solidify her spot and likely put her in a position to compete with a Top 10 opponent next. It’s an important fight and Lee knows it.

“I feel like there is a lot of leapfrogging. A lot of new faces are joining the Top 10 and I feel like right now it’s kind of up in the air,” Lee said. “Congratulations to Alexa Grasso I think that it was awesome she was able to go in there, get her hand raised, get the win, and get the belt. I know there are a lot of hungry flyweights that are eager to get a hold of her - and I’m one of them!”

“[Winning this fight] is a big deal for me. I’m coming off a loss, so I need to get back in the win column and then I want to go on a tear. I want to get back in the Top 10 and work back toward that title opportunity myself.”

That tear has to start against Barber, who is on one of her own. Barber suffered a significant knee injury early in 2020 in a defeat to Roxanne Modafferi and then came up short against Grasso in her return fight at UFC 258.

Since then, Barber has been impressive, taking home wins over Miranda Maverick, Montana De La Rosa, and Jessica Eye.