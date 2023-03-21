Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen

Despite being in the midst of the best run of her professional career, Barber has almost become the forgotten young standout in the flyweight division as fellow rising stars Erin Blanchfield and Casey O’Neill have raced into the contention.

While the 24-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grad failed to break Jon Jones’ record as the youngest champion of all-time, Barber has reset well following consecutive setbacks with a major knee injury in between. After edging out Miranda Maverick in a competitive battle of up-and-coming prospects two summers back, she posted consecutive unanimous decision wins over Montana De La Rosa and Jessica Eye in 2022 to run her winning streak to three.

Settled in at Team Alpha Male and learning to play to her strengths more and more with each appearance, Barber has become the kind of tenacious grinder that is a miserable matchup for just about everyone, and she can vault herself further up the rankings with a victory over Andrea Lee on Saturday night.

The 34-year-old Lee has been a fixture in the Top 15 since arriving in the UFC, settling in as a quality litmus test for hopefuls looking to press closer to the upper echelon. She’s gone 5-4 in her previous nine trips into the Octagon, dropped a decision to Viviane Araujo last time out, and is fighting in her home state, all of which is sure to have her at her best this weekend.

Barber has quietly looked very good over her last couple outings, using her physicality and grit to out-hustle and out-tough her opponents, and if she can do that against Lee on Saturday, she’ll take another step towards breaking into the Top 10 and remind everyone that she’s very much someone that intends to be a factor in the championship picture for the foreseeable future.

Manuel Torres