A detail shot of the Octagon Girl round one card during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on June 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen, Live From The AT&T Center In San Antonio, Texas
Mar. 25, 2023

UFC returned to San Antonio, Texas, for the first time in almost four years with a pair of thrilling 135-pound matchups. No. 5 ranked Cory Sandhagen took out a surging No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender in Marlon Vera in a thrilling split decision. Also, former women’s bantamweight champion and current No. 3 ranked Holly Holm made it clear that she's not going anywhere after a dominant performance over No. 6 Yana Santos in the co-main event.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen Scorecards

Victor Altamirano vs Vinicius Salvador 

      Victor Altamirano defeats Vinicius Salvador by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

      Official Result: Victor Altamirano defeats Vinicius Salvador by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More

       

      CJ Vergara vs Daniel Lacerda

      Official Result: CJ Vergara defeats Daniel Lacerda by TKO (strikes) at 4:04 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Trevin Giles vs Preston Parsons

      Trevin Giles (29-28, 29-28) defeats Preston Parsons by split decision (29-28)

      Official Result: Trevin Giles (29-28, 29-28) defeats Preston Parsons by split decision (29-28) | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Steven Peterson vs Lucas Alexander 

      Official Result: Lucas Alexander defeats Steven Peterson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

      Official Result: Lucas Alexander defeats Steven Peterson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Daniel Pineda vs Tucker Lutz 

      Official Result: Daniel Pineda defeats Tucker Lutz by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:50 of Round 2 

      Official Result: Daniel Pineda defeats Tucker Lutz by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:50 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Chidi Njokuani vs Albert Duraev 

      Official Result: Albert Duraev (29-28, 29-28) defeats Chidi Njokuani (29-28) by split decision Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Andrea Lee vs Maycee Barber

      Official Result: Maycee Barber (29-28, 30-27) defeats Andrea Lee (29-28) by split decision

      Official Result: Maycee Barber (29-28, 30-27) defeats Andrea Lee (29-28) by split decision Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Nate Landwehr vs Austin Lingo 

      Official Result: Nate Landwehr defeats Austin Lingo by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:11 of Round 2

      Official Result: Nate Landwehr defeats Austin Lingo by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:11 of Round 2Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Co-Main Event: Holly Holm vs Yana Santos 

      Holly Holm defeats Yana Santos by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

      Holly Holm defeats Yana Santos by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Main Event: Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen

      Official Result: Cory Sandhagen (50-45, 49-46) defeats Marlon Vera (48-47) by split decision

      Official Result: Cory Sandhagen (50-45, 49-46) defeats Marlon Vera (48-47) by split decisionResults, Highlights & More

      UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen took place live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on March 25, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass

