Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen

UFC returned to San Antonio, Texas, for the first time in almost four years with a pair of thrilling 135-pound matchups. No. 5 ranked Cory Sandhagen took out a surging No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender in Marlon Vera in a thrilling split decision. Also, former women’s bantamweight champion and current No. 3 ranked Holly Holm made it clear that she's not going anywhere after a dominant performance over No. 6 Yana Santos in the co-main event.
UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen Scorecards
Victor Altamirano vs Vinicius Salvador
Official Result: Victor Altamirano defeats Vinicius Salvador by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
CJ Vergara vs Daniel Lacerda
Official Result: CJ Vergara defeats Daniel Lacerda by TKO (strikes) at 4:04 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Trevin Giles vs Preston Parsons
Official Result: Trevin Giles (29-28, 29-28) defeats Preston Parsons by split decision (29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Steven Peterson vs Lucas Alexander
Official Result: Lucas Alexander defeats Steven Peterson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Daniel Pineda vs Tucker Lutz
Official Result: Daniel Pineda defeats Tucker Lutz by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:50 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Chidi Njokuani vs Albert Duraev
Official Result: Albert Duraev (29-28, 29-28) defeats Chidi Njokuani (29-28) by split decision | Results, Highlights & More
Andrea Lee vs Maycee Barber
Official Result: Maycee Barber (29-28, 30-27) defeats Andrea Lee (29-28) by split decision | Results, Highlights & More
Nate Landwehr vs Austin Lingo
Official Result: Nate Landwehr defeats Austin Lingo by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:11 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Holly Holm vs Yana Santos
Holly Holm defeats Yana Santos by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen
Official Result: Cory Sandhagen (50-45, 49-46) defeats Marlon Vera (48-47) by split decision | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen took place live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on March 25, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
