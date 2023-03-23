Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen

UFC returned to San Antonio, Texas, for the first time in almost four years with a pair of thrilling 135-pound matchups. No. 5 ranked Cory Sandhagen took out a surging No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender in Marlon Vera in a thrilling split decision. Also, former women’s bantamweight champion and current No. 3 ranked Holly Holm made it clear that she's not going anywhere after a dominant performance over No. 6 Yana Santos in the co-main event.