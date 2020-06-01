2020 Half-Year Awards: The Knockouts

5 (Tie) – Tyson Nam-Zarrukh Adashev

Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS

Bantamweight veteran Tyson Nam got his first UFC victory in spectacular fashion on his third try, knocking out Octagon newcomer Zarrukh Adashev in the first round.

After a brief feeling out process, a leg kick by Adashev was met by a counter right hand upstairs by Nam, and that was it, as Adashev fell hard to the deck, with referee Herb Dean stopping matters 32 seconds in.

With the win, Nam moves to 19-11-1. Adashev, who replaced Ryan Benoit on short notice, falls to 3-2.