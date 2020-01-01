2020 Half-Year Awards: The Newcomers

5 (Tie) - Brandon Royval

Of course, we start with a tie, but that shows just how stacked this category was, and that’s only the first six months of the year. So why is Brandon Royval here? Well, he only stepped into the Octagon for the first time in May and submitted a legit flyweight contender in Tim Elliott. That’s impressive stuff for the Coloradan, whose exciting style will keep him on fans’ must watch lists for a long, long time.