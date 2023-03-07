Where We Stand: Heavyweight Division | March 2023

UFC Unfiltered
The return of Jon Jones was at once surprising and exactly what we should’ve expected all along. Despite three years away, “Bones” looked as good as ever for the brief time he gave us in his heavyweight debut, and now, The G.O.A.T. also holds the most precious title in combat sports – the heavyweight championship of the world.
Jones’ submission win over Ciryl Gane is only the beginning, however, to the newest chapter of his decorated career as there are several enticing matchups to be had in the coming months. This is where we stand in the heavyweight division:
Outlook: Jones told us he’d make it look easy against Gane, and he proved that to be true 10 times over. He moved well with his methodically added size, and afterward, Jones made it clear he wants to face Stipe Miocic next. Miocic is roundly considered the most accomplished heavyweight in UFC history with more defenses of the title than any other man. The two seemed to agree on a timeline that’d make their bout the centerpiece of International Fight Week, which would provide an ideal stage for a history-making bout.
Outlook: “Bon Gamin” was understandably disappointed with his performance in his second shot at undisputed gold, but it’s far from the end of the line for the Frenchman. Other than Tai Tuivasa, Gane hasn’t fought anyone in the current top-5 of the division, so there’s a plethora of intriguing matchups. He could fight the winner of the upcoming main event between Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes or even wait for Tom Aspinall to return from his knee injury and duke it out for European heavyweight supremacy. After dropping two of his last three fights, though, Gane must win to keep himself in the title picture.
Outlook: Although we haven’t seen Miocic in action in nearly two years, his presence was very much apparent in the aftermath of UFC 285. Jones called him out, and Miocic seemed eager to wrest his belt from the freshly minted champion. Jones touted Miocic as the greatest heavyweight ever, and the gravity of the matchup isn’t lost on anyone who calls themselves a fight fan. If that fight comes to fruition in July, we’re all in for a treat.
3) Sergei Pavlovich
Last Fight: KO Win vs Tai Tuivasa (12/3/2022)
Next fight: vs Curtis Blaydes (4/22/2023)
Outlook: Pavlovich was perhaps the breakthrough fighter in the division in 2022. First-round knockout wins over Shamil Abdurakhimov, Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa planted the 30-year-old in the top-5 and lined him up with Curtis Blaydes. Blaydes is essentially the worst stylistic matchup for 90 percent of the division, so it’s a good barometer to see if Pavlovich’s five-fight winning streak is a case of landing the right shots at the right time or if he is a title contender in the making.
4) Curtis Blaydes
Last Fight: TKO Win vs Tom Aspinall (7/23/2023)
Next fight: vs Sergei Pavlovich (4/22/2023)
Outlook: For a long time, Blaydes seemed the most stuck out of any fighter on the roster. He had only lost to Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou and has a bevy of quality wins to his name, but as long as Ngannou was champ, Blaydes was a bit blocked. With Ngannou out of the picture, Blaydes is back in business, and he makes for an ultra-intriguing stylistic challenge for whomever holds the heavyweight belt by the time he gets there. Fighting Pavlovich puts him on a path toward that first title shot, and time is very much on the side of the 32-year-old.
Outlook: “Bam Bam” had one hell of a year-long stretch from December 2021 to December 2022. A pair of first-round knockouts had the Australian slugger in the top-5, and in the first round of his main event against Gane, he knocked the Frenchman down and sucked the air out of the Parisian arena. However, he would drop that fight and then drop a quick turnaround bout against Pavlovich, so Tuivasa hit the brakes a bit. The 29-year-old seems content to wait for a bit and recharge himself – a smart move considering the monsters floating right outside the top-5. Whether Tuivasa faces someone like Aspinall, Volkov or Romanov in the near future, one can assume each fight will be a banger.
In the Mix: Tom Aspinall, Serghei Spivac, Alexander Volkov, Alexandr Romanov
Outlook: Heavyweight has a multitude of highly skilled and surging heavyweight prospects – none brighter perhaps than Tom Aspinall. After his impressive first-round submission of Alexander Volkov in March 2022, his momentum came to a crashing halt as his body betrayed him and sidelined him with a knee injury for the rest of 2022. While he doesn’t have a strict timeline for his return, Aspinall has made it seem like he could be ready for a fight should the promotion call him with the requisite time he needs.
Elsewhere, Serghei Spivac earned himself a milestone win over Derrick Lewis in which the “Polar Bear” ragdolled “The Black Beast.” Spivac has quietly improved with each appearance, and his grappling has only become more suffocating. Speaking of suffocating grappling, Alexandr Romanov remains a daunting challenge for most heavyweights. Although he lost his first professional fight to Marcin Tybura, Romanov is very much on the upswing. His upcoming bout with Volkov at UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili is critical in maintaining momentum past his first career speedbump.
Tags