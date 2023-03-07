Where We Stand: Heavyweight Division | March 2023

The return of Jon Jones was at once surprising and exactly what we should’ve expected all along. Despite three years away, “Bones” looked as good as ever for the brief time he gave us in his heavyweight debut, and now, The G.O.A.T. also holds the most precious title in combat sports – the heavyweight championship of the world.

Jones’ submission win over Ciryl Gane is only the beginning, however, to the newest chapter of his decorated career as there are several enticing matchups to be had in the coming months. This is where we stand in the heavyweight division: