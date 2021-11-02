Where We Stand Light Heavyweight | November 2021

Outlook: Although it wasn’t in his usual emphatic style, Magomed Ankalaev showed he is very much on his way to becoming a real threat to the Top 5 with his win over Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 267. The 29-year-old Russian has a real knack for stunning knockout finishes, but his wrestling is also some of the best in the Top 10. He more than likely deserves a crack at a Top 5 fighter.

Meanwhile, Dominick Reyes is in desperate need of a win. Now on a three-fight losing skid, Reyes certainly looked better in his most recent fight against Prochazka, but wins are better than moral victories. He’ll need to find a matchup to defend his spot in the Top 10 after going more than two years without a win. Another fighter on a skid is Paulo Costa, although he’s done so at middleweight. After an odd fight week that started as a middleweight main event that eventually was fought at 205, Costa could very well make that weight class his home. If so, “The Eraser” is an intriguing presence in the weight class with his combination of speed, power and penchant for fireworks.