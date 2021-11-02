Where We Stand Light Heavyweight | November 2021

Fight Coverage
Take A Look At Where The UFC Light Heavyweight Division Stands After Glover Teixeira Defeated Jan Blachowicz At UFC 267.
A new champion emerged in Abu Dhabi as 42-year-old Glover Teixeira completed his long odyssey to the title with a submission win over Jan Blachowicz, becoming the oldest first-time champion in UFC history. Now, the refreshed 205-pound division shuffles the deck once again as veteran contenders and new blood alike takes aim at the Brazilian.
Let’s take a look at where we stand in the light heavyweight division.
Champion: Glover Teixeira
(33-7, 18 KOs, 10 Submissions)
Last Fight: Submission Win vs Jan Blachowicz (10/30/2021)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: Glover got it done. One of the best stories in a year chock-full of them, Teixeira’s climb to the belt was nothing but admirable. He said he intends to defend the championship, which puts him on a collision course with Czech contender Jiri Prochazka. With Teixeira’s methodically dominant grappling and submission game and his granite chin, he should pose some problems for Prochazka’s marauding and quirky style. As far as a timetable, Teixeira said he would like to enjoy the fruits of his labor for a few months before potentially defending his belt closer to the middle of 2022.
1) Jan Blachowicz
(28-9, 8 KOs, 9 Submissions)
Last Fight: Submission Loss vs Glover Teixeira (10/30/2021)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: The “Legendary Polish Power” failed to make an impact at UFC 267 in Blachowicz’s second title defense. Although he is disappointed with the outcome, the 38-year-old was adamant that his story is not complete just yet, and he has clear paths to get back to a title shot. Whether it’s someone like Aleksandar Rakic, who has put together the wins but perhaps not the performances to get a chance at the belt, or Anthony Smith, who has done enough to get back to a number one contender fight, Blachowicz can put himself back into that picture rather quickly.
2) Jiri Prochazka
(28-3-1, 25 KOs, 2 Submissions)
Last Fight: Knockout Win vs Dominick Reyes (5/1/2021)
Next fight:
Outlook: “BJP” scored one of the best debuts in 2020 with a knockout over Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 251, and he followed that up with a Knockout of the Year contender with his spinning elbow effort in his main event victory over Dominick Reyes in May. His combination of an odd, action-packed style and unique personality makes him one of the most intriguing athletes on the roster. The wins put him on the path to a title shot following Blachowicz-Teixeira, and at UFC 267, he weighed in as the alternate. Barring something crazy, his next fight will be for gold, and although the matchup against Teixeira is a little tougher given the Brazilian’s grappling, Prochazka only knows how to compete in exciting and at times, chaotic fights.
3) Aleksandar Rakic
(14-2, 9 KOs, 1 Submission)
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Win vs Thiago Santos (3/6/2021)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: Austria’s Rakic has steadily made his way up the light heavyweight ladder touted as a contender to watch, especially after his thunderous knockout of Jimi Manuwa in 2019. Although his performances have been steady, he hasn’t captured the minds of MMA fans quite yet with his decision wins over Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos. However, the results are undeniable, and he does deserve a chance to put himself in the title conversation. He made it clear on social media that he was open to a December rematch against Anthony Smith, but no news has come of that matchup officially. The 6-foot-5, 29-year-old is one of the younger contenders in the division’s elite, and so he has a little more time than a few at the top of the division to find his way to gold.
4) Anthony Smith
(36-16, 20 KOs, 14 Submissions)
Last Fight: TKO Win vs Ryan Spann (9/18/2021)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: “Lionheart” roared after his first-round TKO win over Ryan Spann in September and demanded his respect. After three straight stoppage wins over Devin Clark, Jimmy Crute and Spann, it’s clear to see why. He didn’t mind defending his spot after a pair of disappointing losses in 2020, but now, he expects to once again fight with an upward trajectory at stake. Given his vast experience, it’s easy to forget Smith is only 33 and perhaps entering his fighting prime, and he continues to improve as a multilevel threat to any contender, young or old. He wants a number one contender fight, which is possibly a matchup with Blachowicz, but he did seem adamant and open to a Rakic rematch.
5) Thiago Santos
(22-9, 15 KOs, 1 Submission)
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Win vs Johnny Walker (10/2/2021)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: “Marreta” got back to the win column after two-and-a-half years without a victory, regaining some traction at the top of the light heavyweight division. It seemed like the Brazilian needed a couple fights to get back to form after suffering a major knee injury in his title bid against Jon Jones, but now that Santos is back on track, his path back to contention is littered with options. He already holds knockout wins over Anthony Smith (at middleweight) and Blachowicz, but he likely needs a win in the interim before getting a second crack at those guys. Maybe another fight down the ladder to cement his spot is in order, whether it’s against someone like Magomed Ankalaev or another surging contender.
In the Mix: Magomed Ankalaev, Dominick Reyes, Paulo Costa(?)
Outlook: Although it wasn’t in his usual emphatic style, Magomed Ankalaev showed he is very much on his way to becoming a real threat to the Top 5 with his win over Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 267. The 29-year-old Russian has a real knack for stunning knockout finishes, but his wrestling is also some of the best in the Top 10. He more than likely deserves a crack at a Top 5 fighter.
Meanwhile, Dominick Reyes is in desperate need of a win. Now on a three-fight losing skid, Reyes certainly looked better in his most recent fight against Prochazka, but wins are better than moral victories. He’ll need to find a matchup to defend his spot in the Top 10 after going more than two years without a win. Another fighter on a skid is Paulo Costa, although he’s done so at middleweight. After an odd fight week that started as a middleweight main event that eventually was fought at 205, Costa could very well make that weight class his home. If so, “The Eraser” is an intriguing presence in the weight class with his combination of speed, power and penchant for fireworks.
