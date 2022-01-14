 Skip to main content
Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze

We're Back! The Fighters Have Stepped On The Scales To Make It Official For The First Card Of 2022
By UFC Staff Report • Jan. 14, 2022

UFC kicks off 2022 with a thrilling featherweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Calvin Kattar take on No. 8 Giga Chikadze. The co-main event will feature hard-hitting heavyweights Jake Collier and Chase Sherman.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KATTAR vs. CHIKADZE will take place Saturday, Jan. 15 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The prelims will kick off exclusively on ESPN+ at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar (146) vs Giga Chikadze (146)

Co-Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Jake Collier (264.5) vs Chase Sherman (250)

Flyweight Bout: Brandon Rovyal (125.5) vs Rogerio Bontorin (125.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Katlyn Chookagian (126) vs Jennifer Maia (126)

Lightweight Bout: Dakota Bush (155.5) vs Viacheslav Borschev (155)

Featherweight Bout: Bill Algeo (145) vs Joanderson Brito (145.5)

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Jamie Pickett (184.5) vs Joseph Holmes (185.5)

Welterweight Bout: Court McGee (170) vs Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5)

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: The Chikadze Family | Main Event Preview | Kattar Photo GalleryFree Fight: Chikadze vs BarbozaFree Fight: Kattar vs Burgos 

Featherweight Bout: Brian Kelleher (145) vs Kevin Croom (144.5)

Lightweight Bout: TJ Brown (155) vs Charles Rosa (156)

