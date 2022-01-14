Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze

UFC kicks off 2022 with a thrilling featherweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Calvin Kattar take on No. 8 Giga Chikadze. The co-main event will feature hard-hitting heavyweights Jake Collier and Chase Sherman.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KATTAR vs. CHIKADZE will take place Saturday, Jan. 15 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The prelims will kick off exclusively on ESPN+ at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze Official Weigh-In Results: