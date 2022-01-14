Athletes
Live Results, Winner Interviews And Highlights From UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze, Live From The UFC Apex in Las Vegas
UFC kicks off 2022 with fireworkds in a thrilling featherweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Calvin Kattar take on No. 8 Giga Chikadze.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KATTAR vs CHIKADZE will take place Saturday, Jan. 15 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The prelims will kick off exclusively on ESPN+ at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze Results
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze Main Card
Main Event: Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze
A year ago, Calvin Kattar was on the receiving end of a tough loss to Max Holloway. Saturday in Las Vegas, Kattar turned it all around in the UFC Fight Night main event as he won a hard-fought, but dominant, five-round unanimous decision over fellow featherweight contender Giga Chikadze.
Scores were 50-45, 50-45 and 50-44 for the No.5-ranked Kattar, now 23-5. The No.8-ranked Chikadze falls to 14-3.
Chikadze was throwing hard with his kicks and punches from the start, and as soon as he landed, he used his movement to keep Kattar from getting his own shots off. But in the second minute, a slip by Chikadze on a missed kick led to a Kattar takedown, and the New Englander had his chance to get to work. Chikadze briefly rolled into top position, but Kattar didn’t allow him much daylight other than that as he worked for a submission.
Chikadze’s punches and kicks continued landing with thudding regularity to the body and head in round two, but Kattar was unmoved by the blows, and he kept pressuring his foe while landing his own shots, putting a different look on the fight as the round progressed. Elbows by Kattar stunned Chikadze briefly in the final minute, and a takedown punctuated a round to remember.
Calvin Kattar Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze
Kattar’s pressure remained relentless in the third, but just when Chikadze appeared to be slowing down, the Georgian roared back with a flurry of offense before Kattar attempted a takedown and bought some time. Once they separated, the Methuen product resumed his forward motion as the bloodied Chikadze attempted to hold him off with his punches and sporadic kicks.
In the fourth, a bloodied and tired Chikadze wouldn’t back down, and while he still kept throwing and trying to turn things around, Kattar’s attack didn’t slow in the slightest as he extended his lead. There was still plenty of fight left in the Georgian, though, and he showed it in round five, as he made a last-ditch effort to beat Kattar, who didn’t stop throwing, simply refusing to be stopped on this night as he dropped his foe in the final seconds of the bout.
Official result – Calvin Kattar def. Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-44)
Co-Main Event: Jake Collier vs Chase Sherman
In the UFC Fight Night co-main event, Jake Collier delivered one of his best performances to date, as he used his striking to set up a first-round submission of Chase Sherman.
Highlight: Jake Collier Submits Chase Sherman In Round 1 | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze
There was no feeling out process between the two heavyweights, Collier (13-6) holding the edge early thanks to his fast hands before Sherman (15-9) got in his shots. But after Collier caught a kick and pushed Sherman to the mat, he took over, bloodying his foe with big shots before taking Sherman’s back and forcing a tap out via rear naked choke at 2:26 of the opening round.
Jake Collier Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze
Official result – Jake Collier def. Chase Sherman via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:26 of the first round
Brandon Royval vs Rogério Bontorin
In a meeting of flyweight contenders, Brandon Royval scored an important split decision win over Rogerio Bontorin in a close three-rounder.
Scores were 29-28, 29-28, 28-29 for the No.5-ranked Royval, now 13-6. The No.7-ranked Bontorin falls to 16-4, 2 NC.
Brandon Royval Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze
Royval was more patient in his attack than in recent fights, and while he was taken down twice by Bontorin in the opening round, his work on the mat and the feet kept him in good standing entering the second stanza, where the Brazilian continued to stick to his gameplan of using his grappling attack to score points. When Royval was able to get space on the feet, he was the busier striker, but his porous defense allowed Bontorin to tag him and knock him off balance.
Bontorin got the fight back to the mat in the second minute of round three, but Royval stayed busy, nearly finishing the Brazilian with an armbar, and as he got in the top position late in the frame, the Coloradan unleashed a barrage of ground strikes until the final horn sounded.
Official result – Brandon Royval def. Rogerio Bontorin via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Katlyn Chookagian vs Jennifer Maia
Katlyn Chookagian made it two for two over Jennifer Maia, as she decisioned her fellow flyweight contender over three rounds.
Scores were 30-27 across the board for the No.2-ranked Chookagian, now 17-4. The No.4-ranked Maia who lost via decision to Chookagian in 2019, falls to 19-8-1.
Katlyn Chookagian Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze
The flyweights kept the pace high in round one, Maia getting in some hard punches and kicks as she tried to get inside on Chookagian, who did good work on the feet and mat during a competitive frame.
Maia was having a good round in the second before a trip to the canvas saw Chookagian taking her back in the final minute. The “Blond Fighter” wasn’t able to finish her foe, but it was a good look for the judges.
In the third, Maia kept her forward march going, but Chookagian countered smoothly and effectively en route to another victory.
Official result – Katlyn Chookagian def. Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Dakota Bush vs Viacheslav Borshchev
Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Viacheslav Borshchev was impressive in his UFC debut, as he stopped Dakota Bush in the first round of their lightweight matchup.
Viacheslav Borshchev Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze
Bush had success early, as he tagged Borshchev on the feet and scored a takedown in the second minute. But the Russian was undeterred, and as closed the distance on Bush when the two resumed standing, a flush left hook to the liver dropped Bush hard to the canvas. A follow-up barrage ended the bout, with referee Herb Dean stopping the bout at 3:47 of the first round.
Highlight: Viacheslav Borshchev Stuns Dakota Bush In UFC Debut | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze
Borshchev moves to 6-1 with the win. Bush falls to 8-4.
Official result – Viacheslav Borshchev def. Dakota Bush via TKO (strikes) at 3:47 of the first round
Bill Algeo vs Joanderson Brito
Featherweights Bill Algeo and Joanderson Brito put together an exciting three-rounder in the main card opener, with Algeo emerging victorious via unanimous decision.
Scores were 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 for Algeo, now 15-6. Brito falls to 12-3-1.
A thudding slam to the mat by Brito introduced the UFC faithful to the Brazilian, and he immediately took Algeo’s back. But the Pennsylvanian got his way out of trouble and took the top position. Brito was able to get back to his feet late, and while he threw hard, he wasn’t able to rattle Algeo, who landed a hard kick before the horn.
Bill Algeo Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze
Algeo came out of his corner fast to begin round two, and he stunned Brito briefly with a punch before the Brazilian went looking for a takedown. Algeo defended well, and when they locked up at close range, it was Algeo getting in his share of shots, but at range, Brito did score, making it another close round.
The back-and-forth action continued in the final round, but an Algeo takedown in the final minute was a key momentum as he took his opponent’s back and landed some hard elbows before the end of the fight.
Official result – Bill Algeo def. Joanderson Brito via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze Prelims
Jamie Pickett vs Joseph Holmes
Jamie Pickett spoiled the UFC debut of highly touted Joseph Holmes, defeating “Uglyman Joe” via unanimous decision in their middleweight bout.
Scores were 29-28 across the board for Pickett, now 13-6. Holmes falls to 7-2.
Jamie Pickett Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze
The first round was tough to call, with neither man able to pull ahead early, but a takedown in the final minute by Pickett may have edged it for “The Night Wolf.” The same could be said for a grueling second stanza, and once more, offensive surges by Pickett early in the round and late worked well for him. And despite a desperate plea between rounds from coach James Krause to end the fight in the final frame, Holmes was unable to get the job done, leaving it to the judges to render their verdict.
Official result – Jamie Pickett def. Joseph Holmes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Court McGee vs Ramiz Brahimaj
Veteran welterweight Court McGee put together two straight wins for the first time since 2013, as he defeated Ramiz Brahimaj via unanimous decision.
All three judges saw it 30-27 for McGee, now 22-10. Brahimaj falls to 9-4.
Court McGee Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze
McGee fought hard to get the fight to the mat, and his wish was granted in the second minute of the opening round. McGee delivered his usual workmanlike effort on the ground, and once standing, his standup was sharp and punctuated by a right hand that dropped and hurt the New Yorker just before the horn sounded.
Brahimaj had a better second round, but not as good as McGee, who continued to dictate the pace and the location of the bout, and kept doing so throughout the third stanza, putting him in the win column once again.
Official result – Court McGee def. Ramiz Brahimaj via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Brian Kelleher vs Kevin Croom
In featherweight action, Brian Kelleher scored a three-round unanimous decision over Kevin Croom.
Scores were 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 for Kelleher, now 24-12. Croom, who replaced Saidyokub Kakhramonov on less than a week’s notice, falls to 21-14, 1 NC.
Brian Kelleher Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze
Kelleher had some trouble getting inside on the taller Croom, who used his height and reach well. But when “Boom” did find a way, he dropped Croom with a right hand and scored a late takedown.
Croom kept his work rate high in the second, but after an elbow that cut Kelleher, the New Yorker surged late as he put the fight on the mat and controlled the action there until the horn.
With the fight close, Kelleher came out fast for the third and put Croom on the canvas again, and he didn’t let “Crash’ back up for the rest of the frame, ending the bout in dominant fashion.
Official result – Brian Kelleher def. Kevin Croom via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
TJ Brown vs Charles Rosa
In the lightweight opener, TJ Brown was impressive in pounding out a three-round unanimous decision victory over late replacement opponent Charles Rosa.
Scores were 29-28 across the board for Brown, now 16-8. Rosa, who stepped in for Gabriel Benitez on three days’ notice, falls to 14-7.
TJ Brown Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze
The first round was five minutes of mixed martial arts, with standup, wrestling and jiu-jitsu on display from both men. Brown likely held the edge thanks to his punches upstairs and a couple takedowns, but leg kicks and a couple choke attempts allowed Rosa to keep pace with his foe.
Brown put the fight on the mat early in round two, and though Rosa was able to reverse position, a scramble saw the Arkansas native assume control again, and he kept it for the rest of the frame, nearly getting an arm triangle choke in the final minute.
Rosa had some brief moments of daylight in the third round, but he wasn’t able to finish, allowing Brown to leave the Octagon with his second consecutive win.
Official result – TJ Brown def. Charles Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
