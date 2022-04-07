 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered: "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung, Aleksei Oleinik, and UFC 273 preview

UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung, Aleksei Oleinik, and UFC 273 preview
Apr. 7, 2022

Jim and Matt look ahead to this Saturday's action-packed card, UFC 273, on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

"The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung starts the show ahead of his main-event title fight against UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. He shares how a mental coach played a role in the leadup to Saturday night, opens up about his outlook towards his mandatory military service for his home country of South Korea, and explains how he and his coaches devise game plans before fights.

Then, Jim and Matt make their predictions for UFC 273, including the highly anticipated matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns, and the UFC Women's Strawweight showdown between Mackenzie Dern and Tecia Torres.

After that, Aleksei Oleinik calls in ahead of his bout against Jared Vanderaa this weekend. He reveals the multiple jobs he had before making a career in mixed martial arts, looks back at his technical bout against UFC legend Fabricio Werdum, and reveals why he's so motivated to compete while in his forties.

