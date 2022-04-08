Official Scorecards | UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

Announcements
Scorecards
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie, Live From A Sold Out VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
UFC returns to Jacksonville, Fla. with a world championship doubleheader that will see UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defend against No. 4 ranked contender Chan Sung Jung. Also, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling runs it back with interim titleholder Petr Yan.
UFC 273: VOLKANOVSKI vs THE KOREAN ZOMBIE will take place Saturday, April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
*The two title fights are scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie Scorecards
Julio Arce vs Daniel Santos
Athlete Profiles: Julio Arce | Daniel Santos
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Piera Rodriguez vs Kay Hansen
Athlete Profiles: Piera Rodriguez | Kay Hansen
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Anthony Hernandez vs Josh Fremd
Athlete Profiles: Anthony Hernandez | Josh Fremd
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Aleksei Oleinik vs Jared Vanderaa
Athlete Profiles: Aleksei Oleinik | Jared Vanderaa
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Mickey Gall vs Mike Malott
Athlete Profiles: Mickey Gall | Mike Malott
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Aspen Ladd vs Raquel Pennington
Athlete Profiles: Aspen Ladd | Raquel Pennington
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Marcin Tybura
Athlete Profiles: Jairzinho Rozenstruik | Marcin Tybura
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Ian Garry vs Darian Weeks
Athlete Profiles: Ian Garry | Darian Weeks
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Vinc Pichel vs Mark O. Madsen
Athlete Profiles: Vinc Pichel | Mark O. Madsen
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres
Athlete Profiles: Mackenzie Dern | Tecia Torres
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Gilbert Burns vs Khamzat Chimaev
Athlete Profiles: Gilbert Burns | Khamzat Chimaev
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan
Athlete Profiles: Aljamain Sterling | Petr Yan
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung
Athlete Profiles: Alexander Volkanovski | The Korean Zombie
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
:
:
Announcements
Get Your SINGAPORE Tickets For UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs…
Athletes