 Skip to main content
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie, Live From A Sold Out VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
Apr. 8, 2022

UFC returns to Jacksonville, Fla. with a world championship doubleheader that will see UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defend against No. 4 ranked contender Chan Sung Jung. Also, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling runs it back with interim titleholder Petr Yan.

UFC 273: VOLKANOVSKI vs THE KOREAN ZOMBIE will take place Saturday, April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

*The two title fights are scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More

 

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie Scorecards

Julio Arce vs Daniel Santos

Athlete Profiles: Julio Arce | Daniel Santos

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Piera Rodriguez vs Kay Hansen

Athlete Profiles: Piera Rodriguez | Kay Hansen

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Anthony Hernandez vs Josh Fremd

Athlete Profiles: Anthony Hernandez | Josh Fremd

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Aleksei Oleinik vs Jared Vanderaa

Athlete Profiles: Aleksei Oleinik | Jared Vanderaa

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Mickey Gall vs Mike Malott

Athlete Profiles: Mickey Gall | Mike Malott

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Aspen Ladd vs Raquel Pennington

Athlete Profiles: Aspen Ladd | Raquel Pennington

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Marcin Tybura

Athlete Profiles: Jairzinho Rozenstruik | Marcin Tybura

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Ian Garry vs Darian Weeks

Athlete Profiles: Ian Garry | Darian Weeks

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Vinc Pichel vs Mark O. Madsen

Athlete Profiles: Vinc Pichel | Mark O. Madsen

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres

Athlete Profiles: Mackenzie Dern | Tecia Torres

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Gilbert Burns vs Khamzat Chimaev

Athlete Profiles: Gilbert Burns | Khamzat Chimaev

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Co-Main Event: Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan

Athlete Profiles: Aljamain Sterling | Petr Yan

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung

 

Athlete Profiles: Alexander Volkanovski | The Korean Zombie

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Tags
winners
Live Results
fight results
judges scorecards
official scorecards
UFC 273
Jacksonville
:
Luana Carolina of Brazil enters the Octagon before facing Molly McCann of England in a womens flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

“Fan Bonus Of The Night” Voting Starts At UFC 273:…

Fan Voting Will Decide Which Top Three Fighters From Each UFC Pay-Per-View Will Win Bitcoin Bonuses Of $30,000, $20,000 And $10,000 For First, Second And Third Place, Respectively

More
Card com as imagens de Glover Teixeira e Jiri Prochazka
Announcements

Get Your SINGAPORE Tickets For UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs…

Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday, April 6 at 10:00 a.m. SGT via Ticketmaster.sg

More
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Alexander Volkanovski of Australia punches Max Holloway in their UFC featherweight championship bout during the UFC 245
Athletes

Alexander Volkanovski's Winning Streak | UFC 273

In the unforgiving UFC featherweight division "The Great" remains perfect. He looks to keep the streak alive against The Korean Zombie April 9 at UFC 273

Watch the Video
: