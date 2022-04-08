UFC returns to Jacksonville, Fla. with a world championship doubleheader that will see UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defend against No. 4 ranked contender Chan Sung Jung. Also, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling runs it back with interim titleholder Petr Yan.

UFC 273: VOLKANOVSKI vs THE KOREAN ZOMBIE will take place Saturday, April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

*The two title fights are scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie Results