Announcements
UFC returns to Jacksonville, Fla. with a world championship doubleheader that will see UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defend against No. 4 ranked contender Chan Sung Jung. Also, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling runs it back with interim titleholder Petr Yan.
UFC 273: VOLKANOVSKI vs THE KOREAN ZOMBIE will take place Saturday, April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
*The two title fights are scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie Results
Fully Loaded | UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie
Fully Loaded | UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie
/
UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie Early Prelims
Julio Arce vs Daniel Santos
- Julio Arce (17-5, fighting out of Bayside, Queens, New York) and Daniel Santos (10-1, fighting out of Uberlandia, Minas Gerais, Brazil) battle at bantamweight
Piera Rodriguez vs Kay Hansen
- UFC debutant Piera Rodriguez (7-0, fighting out of Maracaibo, Venezuela) squares off against Kay Hansen (7-5, fighting out of Fullerton, California) at strawweight
Anthony Hernandez vs Josh Fremd
- Anthony Hernandez (8-2, 1NC, fighting out of Dunnigan, California) welcomes former LFA title challenger in Josh Fremd (9-2, fighting out of Englewood, Colorado) to the UFC middleweight division
Aleksei Oleinik vs Jared Vanderaa
- Heavyweight submission specialist Aleksei Oleinik (59-16-1, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) throws down against Jared Vanderaa (12-7, fighting out of Hemet, California)
UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie Prelims
Mickey Gall vs Mike Malott
- Mickey Gall (7-4, fighting out of Green Brook, New Jersey) takes on Dana White’s Contender Series signee Mike Malott (7-1-1, fighting out of Sacramento, California by way of Waterdown, Ontario, Canada) in a welterweight bout
Aspen Ladd vs Raquel Pennington
- In a pivotal women’s bantamweight contenders’ bout, No. 4 Aspen Ladd (9-2, fighting out of El Dorado Hills, California) takes on No. 7 Raquel Pennington (13-9, fighting out of Colorado Springs, Colorado), who steps in on short notice for Irene Aldana
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Marcin Tybura
- Top 10 heavyweights collide when No. 6 ranked contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3, fighting out of Paramaribo, Suriname) meets No. 9 Marcin Tybura (22-7, fighting out of Uniejow, Poland)
Ian Garry vs Darian Weeks
- Ian Garry (8-0, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) looks to continue his momentum when he locks horns with Darian Weeks (5-1, fighting out of Sedalia, Mo.) at welterweight
UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie Main Card
Vinc Pichel vs Mark O. Madsen
- Vinc Pichel (14-2, fighting out of Englewood, Colo. by way of Simi Valley, Calif.) battles undefeated Mark O. Madsen (11-0, fighting out of Maribo, Denmark by way of Nykøbing Falster, Denmark) at lightweight
Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres
- No. 5 ranked strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern (11-2, fighting out of Huntington Beach, Calif.) squares off with No. 7 Tecia Torres (13.5, fighting out of Colorado Springs, Colo.)
Gilbert Burns vs Khamzat Chimaev
- No. 2 ranked welterweight and former title contender Gilbert Burns (20-4, fighting out of Boca Raton, Florida by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) and surging No. 11 finisher Khamzat Chimaev (10-0, fighting out of Stockholm, Sweden by way of Chechnya, Russia)
Co-Main Event: Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan
- Aljamain Sterling (20-3, fighting out of Uniondale, N.Y.) looks to cement his status as UFC bantamweight champion following a disqualification victory over Yan to capture the belt last March. A talented wrestler and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, he holds impressive submission wins over Cory Sandhagen, Cody Stamann and Takeya Mizugaki. Sterling now aims to get the last word by finishing Yan to secure his first successful title defense.
- No. 11 ranked men’s pound-for-pound fighter Petr Yan (16-2, fighting out of Yekaterinburg, Russia) is determined to stop Sterling and recapture the UFC bantamweight championship. A dangerous striker and grappler, Yan has delivered memorable knockouts against Urijah Faber, Jose Aldo and Douglas Silva de Andrade. Yan now hopes to earn a measure of revenge by dethroning Sterling in emphatic fashion.
Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung
-
No. 2 ranked men’s pound-for-pound fighter Alexander Volkanovski (23-1, fighting out of Windang, NSW, Australia) is coming off a thrilling title defense against Brian Ortega in a Fight of the Year contender. Unbeaten in almost nine years, he also holds notable victories over Max Holloway (twice), Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes. Volkanovski intends to once again steal the show by netting his third successful title defense against one of the division’s most talented finishers.
- Perennial fan favorite Chan Sung Jung (17-6, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) is gunning to make the most of his second UFC featherweight title opportunity. A creative grappler with heavy hands, “The Korean Zombie” has thrilled fans with exciting finishes against Frankie Edgar, Dennis Bermudez and Dustin Poirier. Jung now has his sights set on handing Volkanovski his first loss in the UFC and achieving his dream of becoming UFC champion.
:
:
Announcements
Get Your SINGAPORE Tickets For UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs…
Athletes