UFC® continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with an intriguing matchup in the strawweight division, as No. 10 ranked contender Amanda Lemos attempts to spoil the return of former champion Jessica Andrade. In the lightweight co-main event, UFC veteran Clay Guida plots to stop the surging Claudio Puelles, who enters on a 4-fight win streak.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: LEMOS vs ANDRADE takes place Saturday, April 23 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 3pm PT/ 6pm ET and the main card at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.

*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade Results