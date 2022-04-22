 Skip to main content
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade, Live From The UFC APEX in Las Vegas
Apr. 23, 2022

UFC continues its exciting run of fights with a return to UFC Apex headlined by No.10 ranked contender Amanda Lemos looking to welcome former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade back to the division. 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEMOS vs ANDRADE takes place Saturday, April 23 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 3 pm PT/ 6pm ET and the main card at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.

*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More

 

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade

Dean Barry vs Mike Jackson

Athlete Profiles: Dean Barry | Mike Jackson

Watch Live | Results, Highlights & More

 

Marcin Prachnio vs Philipe Lins

Athlete Profiles: Marcin Prachnio | Philipe Lins 

Watch Live | Results, Highlights & More

 

Preston Parsons vs Evan Elder

Athlete Profiles: Preston Parsons | Evan Elder

Watch Live | Results, Highlights & More

 

Aoriqileng vs Cameron Else

Athlete Profiles: Aoriqileng | Cameron Else

Watch Live | Results, Highlights & More

 

Tyson Pedro vs Ike Villanueva

Athlete Profiles: Tyson Pedro | Ike Villanueva

Watch Live | Results, Highlights & More

 

Dwight Grant vs Sergey Khandozhko

Athlete Profiles: Dwight Grant | Sergey Khandozhko 

Watch Live | Results, Highlights & More

 

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Jordan Wright

Athlete Profiles: Jordan Wright | Marc-Andre Barriualt

Watch Live | Results, Highlights & More

 

Lando Vannata vs Charles Jourdain

Athlete Profiles: Lando Vannata | Charles Jourdain

Watch Live | Results, Highlights & More

 

Maycee Barber vs Montana De La Rosa

Athlete Profiles: Maycee Barber | Montana De La Rosa

Watch Live | Results, Highlights & More

 

Co-Main Event: Clay Guida vs Claudio Puelles

Athlete Profiles: Clay Guida | Claudio Puelles

Watch Live | Results, Highlights & More

 

Main Event: Amanda Lemos vs Jessica Andrade

Athlete Profiles: Amanda Lemos | Jessica Andrade

Watch Live | Results, Highlights & More

Don't miss a single strike of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 23 on ESPN+. Prelims begin at 6pm ET/3pm PT. Main card begins at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Tags
winners
Live Results
fight results
judges scorecards
official scorecards
UFC Fight Night
:
UFC LAUNCHES ROAD TO UFC WITH OPENING ROUND IN SINGAPORE DURING UFC® 275 FIGHT WEEK
Announcements

UFC LAUNCHES 'ROAD TO UFC'

UFC MAKES HISTORY IN SINGAPORE THIS JUNE

More
Card com as imagens de Glover Teixeira e Jiri Prochazka
Announcements

Get Your SINGAPORE Tickets For UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs…

Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday, April 6 at 10:00 a.m. SGT via Ticketmaster.sg

More
Athletes

The Incredible Volk

The Undisputed UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski Plans His Next Move After Defeating The Korean Zombie At UFC 273.

More
: