Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade

Announcements
UFC continues its exciting run of fights with a return to UFC Apex headlined by No.10 ranked contender Amanda Lemos looking to welcome former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade back to the division.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEMOS vs ANDRADE takes place Saturday, April 23 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 3 pm PT/ 6pm ET and the main card at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade
Dean Barry vs Mike Jackson
Athlete Profiles: Dean Barry | Mike Jackson
Watch Live | Results, Highlights & More
Marcin Prachnio vs Philipe Lins
Athlete Profiles: Marcin Prachnio | Philipe Lins
Watch Live | Results, Highlights & More
Preston Parsons vs Evan Elder
Athlete Profiles: Preston Parsons | Evan Elder
Watch Live | Results, Highlights & More
Aoriqileng vs Cameron Else
Athlete Profiles: Aoriqileng | Cameron Else
Watch Live | Results, Highlights & More
Tyson Pedro vs Ike Villanueva
Athlete Profiles: Tyson Pedro | Ike Villanueva
Watch Live | Results, Highlights & More
Dwight Grant vs Sergey Khandozhko
Athlete Profiles: Dwight Grant | Sergey Khandozhko
Watch Live | Results, Highlights & More
Marc-Andre Barriault vs Jordan Wright
Athlete Profiles: Jordan Wright | Marc-Andre Barriualt
Watch Live | Results, Highlights & More
Lando Vannata vs Charles Jourdain
Athlete Profiles: Lando Vannata | Charles Jourdain
Watch Live | Results, Highlights & More
Maycee Barber vs Montana De La Rosa
Athlete Profiles: Maycee Barber | Montana De La Rosa
Watch Live | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Clay Guida vs Claudio Puelles
Athlete Profiles: Clay Guida | Claudio Puelles
Watch Live | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Amanda Lemos vs Jessica Andrade
Don't miss a single strike of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 23 on ESPN+. Prelims begin at 6pm ET/3pm PT. Main card begins at 9pm ET/6pm PT.