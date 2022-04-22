Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade

UFC continues its exciting run of fights with a return to UFC Apex headlined by No.10 ranked contender Amanda Lemos looking to welcome former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade back to the division.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEMOS vs ANDRADE takes place Saturday, April 23 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 3 pm PT/ 6pm ET and the main card at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.

*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More